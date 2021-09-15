First two EAPCET toppers want to be doctors

KAKINADA/ ANANTAPUR: Chandam Vishnu Vivek of Korukonda village in East Godavari district, who secured first rank in the AP EAPCET-2021 in agriculture and pharmacy discipline, said his aim was to study MBBS in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He told this newspaper that he wanted to become a good doctor to render services to the people.

When his parents encouraged him for his education, his teachers moulded him to get ranks in the examinations, he said. He got 10 points in Class X and 985 marks in Bi PC group in Intermediate. He wrote the NEET examination recently and is waiting for results. He studied Class VII to Intermediate in a private school near Rajamahendravaram.

His father Venkateswara Rao is a welder and his mother Lakshmi is homemaker. His brother Bhagyesh Durga Sai is doing MBBS in AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Venkateswara Rao said Vishnu had realised how hard he was working to earn money and educate them. Their sons had put in great efforts and his second son could get a rank as the education institute and faculty members fully cooperated with him. Lakshmi expressed her happiness and said their family belonged to the middle class and she frequently told their children to study well for their better future.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Karthikeya of Anantapur who got the second rank in APEAPCET said he was hopeful of getting a medicine seat in NEET examination.

Karthikeya's father Dr Sudhindra is famous chest specialist and his mother Dr Padmaja is working as paediatrician in Anantapur city. Karthikeya studied high school at Sri Chaitanya School in Rudrampet Bypass Road in Anantapur. He studied Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Vijayawada. In addition to NEET and other national level entrance examinations, Karthikeya appeared for AP EAPCET and succeeded to get second rank.

Karthikeya also was selected to get national scholarship under Kishore Vignanic Yojana over his talent in academics.

"I am very much happy about getting second rank in AP EAPCET. But my wish is to do MBBS and specialise to serve as a doctor", Karthikeya told this newspaper. He further added both his parents were role models for him.

Dr. Sudhindra expressed joy over his son achieving the second rank in the state. "We encourage whatever he wishes to study," he said. Dr. Sudhindra family hails from Achampalli village in Madakasira mandal and he is running a nursing home near the railway station.