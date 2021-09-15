Jobs & Education 15 Sep 2021 First two EAPCET top ...
Jobs & Education

First two EAPCET toppers want to be doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 2:52 am IST
Vishnu Vivek, who secured first rank in the AP EAPCET-2021, is the son of Venkateswara Rao who is a welder and Lakshmi who is homemaker
ChandanVishnu Vivek from the East Godavari district secured state first rank in The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET). (DC Image)
 ChandanVishnu Vivek from the East Godavari district secured state first rank in The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET). (DC Image)

KAKINADA/ ANANTAPUR: Chandam Vishnu Vivek of Korukonda village in East Godavari district, who secured first rank in the AP EAPCET-2021 in agriculture and pharmacy discipline, said his aim was to study MBBS in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He told this newspaper that he wanted to become a good doctor to render services to the people.

When his parents encouraged him for his education, his teachers moulded him to get ranks in the examinations, he said. He got 10 points in Class X and 985 marks in Bi PC group in Intermediate. He wrote the NEET examination recently and is waiting for results. He studied Class VII to Intermediate in a private school near Rajamahendravaram.

 

His father Venkateswara Rao is a welder and his mother Lakshmi is homemaker. His brother Bhagyesh Durga Sai is doing MBBS in AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Venkateswara Rao said Vishnu had realised how hard he was working to earn money and educate them. Their sons had put in great efforts and his second son could get a rank as the education institute and faculty members fully cooperated with him. Lakshmi expressed her happiness and said their family belonged to the middle class and she frequently told their children to study well for their better future.

 

Meanwhile, Srinivas Karthikeya of Anantapur who got the second rank in APEAPCET said he was hopeful of getting a medicine seat in NEET examination.

Karthikeya's father Dr Sudhindra is famous chest specialist and his mother Dr Padmaja is working as paediatrician in Anantapur city. Karthikeya studied high school at Sri Chaitanya School in Rudrampet Bypass Road in Anantapur. He studied Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Vijayawada. In addition to NEET and other national level entrance examinations, Karthikeya appeared for AP EAPCET and succeeded to get second rank.

 

Karthikeya also was selected to get national scholarship under Kishore Vignanic Yojana over his talent in academics.

"I am very much happy about getting second rank in AP EAPCET. But my wish is to do MBBS and specialise to serve as a doctor", Karthikeya told this newspaper. He further added both his parents were role models for him.

Dr. Sudhindra expressed joy over his son achieving the second rank in the state. "We encourage whatever he wishes to study," he said. Dr. Sudhindra family hails from Achampalli village in Madakasira mandal and he is running a nursing home near the railway station.

 

...
Tags: ap eapcet-2021
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 15 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

The minister said as many as 83,822 students applied for Eapcet-2021 in which 78,066 appeared for the exams and 72,488 (92.85 percent) students were qualified. Representational Image (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh boy tops EAPCET-2021, Telangana students get five of top 10

Most of those appointment letters are not clear as to when some of the assistant professors joined duty. The university is assuring them that their jobs are not under threat. They can join their new posts without any hesitation,” Prof. Ravinder clarified. — Representational image/DC

Assistant professors’ transfer impasse continues

Amazon is hiring workers to help run 100 logistics facilities launching this month in the United States, on top of more than 250 that opened earlier this year. (AFP Photo)

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

In the University of Madras, it was found that the sanctioned intake of students for the PG programmes could not be increased for want of faculty and facilities. (DC File Image)

CAG report reveals lapses in higher education in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

Amazon is hiring workers to help run 100 logistics facilities launching this month in the United States, on top of more than 250 that opened earlier this year. (AFP Photo)

Each LS constituency in AP to have skill varsity soon

The Chief Minister called for efforts to improve skills in maintenance and repair of drinking water plants, motors, solar units, sanitation equipment and others and said lack of trained and skilled manpower was affecting proper maintenance of such facilities being used in day-to-day life. — Twitter

Tamil Nadu CM introduces Bill in Assembly to exempt state from NEET test

Students appearing for NEET 2021 being thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre on Sunday. (Photo: DC Image/File)

JNTUK suffers from lack of regular faculty

There are well-experienced and qualified ad-hoc faculty members in JNTUK. But, every year, the varsity authorities allegedly harass them during renewal of contracts. (Twitter))

NEET held at 151 centres in Andhra Pradesh with COVID precautions

Students enter the examination hall for writing the NEET exams, at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->