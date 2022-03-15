TS medical seats to double: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: MBBS seats in government medical colleges in Telangana will be increased to 2,850 in the next academic year (2022-23) from the existing 1,640 seats, according to health minister T. Harish Rao.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Harish Rao said the state government had sought approval from National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS courses in the eight new medical colleges from 2022-23. He said the NMC application process was over, infrastructure works in new medical colleges were going on at a brisk pace and NMC approval was expected very soon.

Harish said there were just 700 MBBS seats in government medical colleges in Telangana at the time of formation of state in June 2014. Soon after formation of state, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government had sanctioned 12 new government medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam, he said.

These apart, the state government had decided to establish new medical colleges and upgradation of hospitals in eight other districts in 2022, which include Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Vikarabad, Siricilla, Jangoan, Kamareddy, Karimnagar and Khammam, Harish stated.

“Of the newly sanctioned colleges, four medical colleges have started functioning at Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet and Nalgonda with 150 MBBS seats in each college. With this, the MBBS seats in government medical colleges have increased from 700 to 1,640 and PG medical seats have been increased to 934.

This apart, ESIC medical college in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, and AIIMS-Bibinagar became operational with 100 seats each due to the swift action taken by TRS government in providing land and required infrastructure facilities to start courses. All these resulted in a significant increase in MBBS seats in

government sector in Telangana," Harish said.

In 2023, eight new government medical colleges would be established in Medak, Medchal, Rangareddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Yadadri Bhongir, and all the 33 districts would be covered with a medical college each in the next two years, Harish said.