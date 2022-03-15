Jobs & Education 15 Mar 2022 Half-day school begi ...
Jobs & Education

Half-day school begins today in Telangana; special classes go on

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 7:18 am IST
This will apply to all government, aided and private institutions
The announcement was made by School Education Department on Monday (Representational image: DC)
 The announcement was made by School Education Department on Monday (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: Half-day schools will commence from 15th March in the state till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22, announced the School Education Department on Monday. The timings followed would be from 8.00 am to 12.30 pm, where mid-day meals would also be provided.

The letter issued by the Director, School Education said that all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are informed that half day schools will commence from 15th March onwards till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22. "The schools i.e. Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under all managements i.e. Govt., Govt. Aided and Private Management shall function from 8:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. and Mid-Day Meals shall be provided at 12:30 P.M. The special classes shall continue for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examinations, May 2022," said the letter.

 

All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are directed to communicate the above orders to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation.

...
Tags: half-day schools
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


