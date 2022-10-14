  
Uzbekistan to relocate medicos from Ukraine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2022, 5:46 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 5:46 am IST
Mucola Markovich, 76, wipes a tear as he stands next to a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
 Mucola Markovich, 76, wipes a tear as he stands next to a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

HYDERABAD: Over 2,000 medical students from India who returned from Ukraine due to the ongoing war are set to be accommodated in institutes in Uzbekistan, the country’s Ambassador to India, His Excellency Dilshod Akhatov, announced in the city on Thursday. Around 700 of the 2,000 students are from Telangana.

“At the request of the Indian government, Uzbekistan’s medical higher educational institutes (MHEIs) of ministry of health of Ukraine is providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine with quality education by accepting the erstwhile MCI and NMC norms (screening test regulations 2002) and Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL Regulations 2021),” he said.

Dr B. Divya Raj Reddy, Director of NEO Institute and the Indian representative to MHEIs of Uzbekistan, said that the move comes after thorough research. Also, she said the fee structure was similar to that of Ukraine.

