Girls forced to take baths with rainwater in KGBV hostel

No power supply in hostel for last three days and the issue came to fore during district collector’s visit

ADILABAD: The girl students of KGBV in Pochamloddi village, located on the outskirts of Jainoor mandal headquarters, are taking baths with the rainwater they collected in the buckets and other big utensils from the pipelines of the slab of their hostel buildings during the rain, and they save the same water for the next day in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The students depend on the rainwater they have collected for their day-to-day needs in the mornings.

The issue came to light when the Komaram Bheem Asifabad collector Rahul Raj inspected their hostel in the afternoon on September 13 and students complained about a lack of water due to no power supply to run the motor pump for the last three days.

The girl students told the collector that they had been taking baths with the rainwater they had collected and were facing a lot of inconvenience and hardships due to lack of water.

There were only 280 students out of the strength of 320 in the KGBV when the collector inspected their campus.

Students were forced to depend on rainwater as the officials failed to restore the power supply to the hostel and ensure the electric motor pump was operational to supply water to the hostel to meet the needs of the students.

The collector interacted with the students without allowing the teachers and asked about their problems they had been facing in the hostel. Then, the students started pouring out their problems without fear since the teachers and special officer were not in the meeting.

The students reportedly complained of poor quality food and not following the menu.

The Pochamloddi KGBV special officer, Renuka, also brought the power problem to the notice of the collector, Rahul Raj, during his inspection. The collector went around hostel buildings and inquired about the maintenance of the toilets, medical services to the students, and the quality of the food, and warned the staff of stern action if they neglected the health of the students.