Each LS constituency in AP to have skill varsity soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 14, 2021, 2:13 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 6:54 am IST
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will soon have a skill development college in each parliamentary segment to train students to improve their employment prospects and get better pay.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disclosed this while chairing a high-level meeting with the minister for industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy and senior officials at his camp office here on Monday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said they were going to set up skill development colleges, one each in all parliamentary constituencies in the state besides a high-end skill university in Visakhapatnam and a skill university in Tirupati shortly. He said that the curriculum in the skill development colleges would be prepared by both the upcoming skill universities containing concepts like coding, languages, robotics and IoT, and added that the students would be taught and trained on various skills having high job potential.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to start works on construction of a high-end skill university in Visakhapatnam and also construction of classrooms in the upcoming skill development colleges and also in medical colleges in a novel way.

 

The Chief Minister also called for upgradation of subjects being taught in ITIs and also rope in reputed agencies like National Academy of Construction in them so that the skills of students would be improved to suit the market needs. He instructed the officials to pay attention to improve the skills of Class X dropouts to help them find employment. He also directed the officials to share data of students trained in skill development with the new industries and lay stress to ensure 75 percent of locals get employment in them.

The Chief Minister called for efforts to improve skills in maintenance and repair of drinking water plants, motors, solar units, sanitation equipment and others and said lack of trained and skilled manpower was affecting proper maintenance of such facilities being used in day-to-day life. He asked the officials to develop human resources and English language skills among students. He felt the need for coming up with an action plan to avail the services of skilled persons for the upcoming medical colleges and the hospitals.

 

Efforts were on to set up an ITI in each constituency, he said and felt the need to set up an industrial training centre. He directed officials to keep a tab on facilities being provided in private ITIs and lay stress for certification of standards in the ITIs being run by either the government or the private agency.

Stressing on the need to strengthen faculty members in the government run ITIs, engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges, the Chief Minister said there was a need to arrange an interaction with the representatives from the industry for every three months to help get training as per the need. He also directed district collectors to arrange apprenticeship to students.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister, ys jagan, skill development, mekapati goutham reddy, high-end skill university vizag, skill university tirupati, coding, languages, robotics, itis staff shortage, itis andhra pradesh, industrial training centre, national academy of construction, iti centre in each constituency
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


