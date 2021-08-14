Schools, colleges likely to be reopened in Telangana from September 1

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government decided to reopen schools and colleges from August 16. Several other states have either reopened or set to reopen educational institutions this month. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to hold a review meeting with education minister and officials in a day or two to take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges in the state.

The education department submitted a report to the government seeking reopening of schools and colleges from September 1 in phases. The Chief Minister will discuss this report with education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and senior officials of the department and fix the date for reopening of schools and colleges, according to official sources.

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government decided to reopen schools and colleges from August 16. Several other states have either reopened or set to reopen educational institutions this month. All these issues will be discussed in the meeting before taking a final decision.

All educational institutions in Telangana remained closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though they were reopened for students from Class VI and above in February this year, the government was forced to close all educational institutions again from March 24 due to Corona second wave.

It is learnt that the education department proposed to reopen institutions from Class 8 to PG-level in the first phase from September 1 as Covid cases came down significantly across the state. The physical classes for students from Class 1 to 7 will be held in the second phase.