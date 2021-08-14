Jobs & Education 14 Aug 2021 Pharma D course fail ...
Jobs & Education

Pharma D course fails to help graduates get jobs with good salaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 14, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Only the NABH-accredited hospitals were supposed to avail services of Pharma D graduates
Those doing the 6-year Pharma D course were paying hefty fees. (Representional Image: PTI)
 Those doing the 6-year Pharma D course were paying hefty fees. (Representional Image: PTI)

Anantapur: Grant of permission for starting a large number of Pharma D courses during the terms of the Telugu Desam government in undivided AP has led to a situation in which thousands of graduates in AP and TS are now faced with the problems of unemployment and poor salaries.

It was in 2008 that the then TD government introduced the six-year-long Pharma D course in combined AP. Those doing the 6-year Pharma D course were paying hefty fees. These graduates passed out mostly from the colleges of AP and Telangana.

 

A total of 116 Pharma-D colleges — 59 in AP and 60 in TS — were started even as there existed only 240 pharma colleges across the country.  An artificial boom similar to the medicine courses was set off for Pharma-D courses and this forced many students to join the course after they couldn’t get medicine seats. So far, five batches have passed out from the 240 colleges.

“With an intention to be in the medical field, I tried for an MBBS seat but joined the six-year course in Pharma D, hoping I will have a bright future and good opportunities in government-owned departments”, said Dr. Lakshmikanth from the AP Association for Doctor of Pharmacy.

 

Many of these graduates were working for as low as Rs 12,000 as assistant professors in pharma colleges while private pharma companies were offering about Rs15-22 thousand as salary.

Only the NABH-accredited hospitals were supposed to avail services of Pharma D graduates. Less than 100 such hospitals are located in both the Telugu states.

Kavya, a student from Anantapur, who will pass out this year, said there is no clarity about their future even after spending huge money towards fees and other expenses for six years.

It is learnt that the parents and governments had spent more than Rs1600 crore towards fees and other expenses for these students in the past five batches.

 

The association urged the state and central governments to recognise Pharma D course and provide opportunities for these graduates at all medical colleges, general and corporate hospitals and also in the drug controller wings.

“The governments were encouraging RMP and PMP medical practitioners without any proper qualification, but we are neglected  even after doing a six-year course including a one-year internship at a government hospital,” a student from Anantapur said.

...
Tags: jobs, telugu desam, telugu desam government, pharma d
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Jobs & Education

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government decided to reopen schools and colleges from August 16. Several other states have either reopened or set to reopen educational institutions this month. — PTI file photo

Schools, colleges likely to be reopened in Telangana from September 1

Kids, who joined LKG, when corona first broke out, are now being asked to join the first standard instead of UKG. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Promotion to Class 1 worries parents of LKG kids

Students with their hand painted in tricolour pose for photographs during rehearsal, ahead of the 75th Independence Day function at Blue Bells Public School, in Gurugram. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Independence Day fete to be low key at schools due to Covid-19

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Govt wants to bring 15cr out-of-school children into education system, says Pradhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Schools, colleges likely to be reopened in Telangana from September 1

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government decided to reopen schools and colleges from August 16. Several other states have either reopened or set to reopen educational institutions this month. — PTI file photo

Independence Day fete to be low key at schools due to Covid-19

Students with their hand painted in tricolour pose for photographs during rehearsal, ahead of the 75th Independence Day function at Blue Bells Public School, in Gurugram. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Govt wants to bring 15cr out-of-school children into education system, says Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Counselling for NEET-MDS admissions will be held from Aug 20 to Oct 10: SC

The plea also sought a direction to the MCC to conduct a separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021. (AFP Photo)

99.9 pc students passed Class 10 SSLC exams, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->