Pharma D course fails to help graduates get jobs with good salaries

Anantapur: Grant of permission for starting a large number of Pharma D courses during the terms of the Telugu Desam government in undivided AP has led to a situation in which thousands of graduates in AP and TS are now faced with the problems of unemployment and poor salaries.

It was in 2008 that the then TD government introduced the six-year-long Pharma D course in combined AP. Those doing the 6-year Pharma D course were paying hefty fees. These graduates passed out mostly from the colleges of AP and Telangana.

A total of 116 Pharma-D colleges — 59 in AP and 60 in TS — were started even as there existed only 240 pharma colleges across the country. An artificial boom similar to the medicine courses was set off for Pharma-D courses and this forced many students to join the course after they couldn’t get medicine seats. So far, five batches have passed out from the 240 colleges.

“With an intention to be in the medical field, I tried for an MBBS seat but joined the six-year course in Pharma D, hoping I will have a bright future and good opportunities in government-owned departments”, said Dr. Lakshmikanth from the AP Association for Doctor of Pharmacy.

Many of these graduates were working for as low as Rs 12,000 as assistant professors in pharma colleges while private pharma companies were offering about Rs15-22 thousand as salary.

Only the NABH-accredited hospitals were supposed to avail services of Pharma D graduates. Less than 100 such hospitals are located in both the Telugu states.

Kavya, a student from Anantapur, who will pass out this year, said there is no clarity about their future even after spending huge money towards fees and other expenses for six years.

It is learnt that the parents and governments had spent more than Rs1600 crore towards fees and other expenses for these students in the past five batches.

The association urged the state and central governments to recognise Pharma D course and provide opportunities for these graduates at all medical colleges, general and corporate hospitals and also in the drug controller wings.

“The governments were encouraging RMP and PMP medical practitioners without any proper qualification, but we are neglected even after doing a six-year course including a one-year internship at a government hospital,” a student from Anantapur said.