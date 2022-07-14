  
Jobs & Education

Bids for green chalkboards cancelled, govt tells HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jul 14, 2022, 4:45 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2022, 4:45 am IST
The school education department and the state education welfare infrastructure development corporation had jointly invited tenders from eligible firms to supply dual desks, furniture, and green chalkboards to 26,065 schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme. (Representational Image/AP)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Wednesday submitted to the High Court that it had recalled the bid allocation for the procurement of green chalkboards for schools run by the government and local bodies under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme.

A special government pleader on behalf of the government informed the High Court that the government had decided to cancel the tender process and the subsequent allocation of bids to some firms to supply green chalkboards worth Rs 164 crores.

Earlier, the government also had submitted to the High Court that it had cancelled the bid allocation to procure dual desks and furniture for schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi. The school education department and the state education welfare infrastructure development corporation had jointly invited tenders from eligible firms to supply dual desks, furniture, and green chalkboards to 26,065 schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme. The government had also invited separate tenders to paint the schools. These tenders were valued at Rs 1,539 crore. Out of this, Rs 820 crore was allotted for paints, Rs 195 crore for furniture, Rs 360 crore for dual desks, and Rs 164 crores for the green chalkboards. After the tender process, the government allocated the bids to a few firms.

However, following allegations of irregularities in awarding such tenders, the unsuccessful bidders moved the Telangana High Court. Subsequently, the government recalled the tender process.

Tags: green chalkboards, mana ooru mana badi
Location: India, Telangana


