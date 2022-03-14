JEE (Main) Session 1 dates revised

According to a notice issued by the NTA on Monday, the revised dates of the exam are April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. (PTI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 as the earlier dates were clashing with Board Exam dates for several students.

According to a notice issued by the NTA on Monday, the revised dates of the exam are April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21.

“Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” states the notice.

Candidates can download admit cards for the exam during the second week of April. Candidates can visit the official NTA website – www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates, and contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarification.