Jobs & Education 13 Sep 2021 NEET held at 151 cen ...
Jobs & Education

NEET held at 151 centres in Andhra Pradesh with COVID precautions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2021, 3:55 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 7:25 am IST
Tight security arrangements have been made by the police at the examination centre providing all facilities
Students enter the examination hall for writing the NEET exams, at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC Image)
 Students enter the examination hall for writing the NEET exams, at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The NEET-2021 exam was held smoothly in 151 exam centres in 10 cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

 

Nearly 59,000 candidates had registered for the NEET, a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

Officials did not let candiates inside the examination hall if their arrival was delayed by a minute.

Students, however, said they had ample time to reach the examination centre as the entrance test was conducted in the afternoon session.

Limited number of public transport services, however, disappointed candidates who had come from distant locations.

Parents said they had to arrange private vehicles for the travel of their children this year.

 

The officials stated that all precautionary measures were taken for the safety of students and staff in view of Covid pandemic.

The exam was held at 151 centres spread across Vijayawada, Machilipa-tnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Visakha-patnam, Tenali, Narasar-aopet and Mangalagiri.

For the first time NEET examination centre was allocated in Krishna University in Machilipatnam and the exam was held following strict Covid guidelines. According to the Krishna University officials, the rooms were sanitised in advance in view of the Covid pandemic.

 

Tight security arrangements have been made by the police at the examination centre providing all facilities.

...
Tags: national eligibility-cum-entrance test (neet), neet examination, krishna university, the national testing agency, nta, exam centres ap, covid pandemic exams, ap neet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 13 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Students appearing for NEET 2021 being thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre in Hyderabad on Sunday. (P.Surendra/DC)

60,000 students write NEET across Telangana

The JNTUK has to form fact-finding committees (FFCs) to verify the infrastructure facilities and faculty position in the engineering colleges before it gives the nod for fresh admissions. — DC file photo

JNTUK to do random checking of engineering colleges to ascertain infra facilities

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

The next round in the award category will be for the Top 10, and Musunuri is looking forward to see how her contributions are taken into account. (DC Image)

Hyderabad teacher shortlisted for Global Teacher prize 2021



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)

IIT-H and UoH find top slots in national institutional ranking framework

UoH is ranked ninth among all universities while IIT Hyderabad improved its ranking from 17 in 2020 to 16. (DC File Image)

Candidates who opted-out of CA exam in July will not lose any opportunity: ICAI to SC

In its June 30 order, the top court had said a candidate shall be entitled to exercise the option of opting-out of the exam. (Photo: PTI/File)

Many AP institutions figure in top 100 NIRF-2021 rankings

In “pharma” category, the ranks are AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Visakhapatnam – 30, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati – 44, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati – 54, Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical and Research, Anantapur – 55, Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy, Chittoor – 62 and Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guntur – 69. — DC Image

IIT Madras ranked best institution in India, IISc Bengaluru 2nd in NRIF ranking

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->