NEET held at 151 centres in Andhra Pradesh with COVID precautions

Students enter the examination hall for writing the NEET exams, at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The NEET-2021 exam was held smoothly in 151 exam centres in 10 cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Nearly 59,000 candidates had registered for the NEET, a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

Officials did not let candiates inside the examination hall if their arrival was delayed by a minute.

Students, however, said they had ample time to reach the examination centre as the entrance test was conducted in the afternoon session.

Limited number of public transport services, however, disappointed candidates who had come from distant locations.

Parents said they had to arrange private vehicles for the travel of their children this year.

The officials stated that all precautionary measures were taken for the safety of students and staff in view of Covid pandemic.

The exam was held at 151 centres spread across Vijayawada, Machilipa-tnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Visakha-patnam, Tenali, Narasar-aopet and Mangalagiri.

For the first time NEET examination centre was allocated in Krishna University in Machilipatnam and the exam was held following strict Covid guidelines. According to the Krishna University officials, the rooms were sanitised in advance in view of the Covid pandemic.

Tight security arrangements have been made by the police at the examination centre providing all facilities.