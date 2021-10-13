AP High Court stays allotment of seats in degree colleges

However, the court issued an order staying the allotment of seats in degree colleges scheduled to be held on October 20 and posted the next hearing to October 21. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the allotment of seats in degree colleges and directed the state government to file a counter affidavit with details on it, while issuing an interim order.

A division bench comprising Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao heard a petition filed on Tuesday, by Rayalaseema Degree Colleges’ Association challenging GO No. 55, specifying norms to fill up seats in private degree colleges with provision for 70 percent in convenor quota and 30 percent in management quota.

Petitioner’s counsels V. Venkata Ramana and M. Srivijay argued that it was unfair to mention that 30 percent of seats allotted for management quota to be filled up by the convenor. They submitted that the government order was involved in the rights of the managements of the private degree colleges.

The government pleader submitted that the state government had brought such a system to ensure uniformity in admission procedure in all educational institutions in the state.

However, the court issued an order staying the allotment of seats in degree colleges scheduled to be held on October 20 and posted the next hearing to October 21. The court allowed to exercise web options to select the colleges of the choice of students for taking admission.