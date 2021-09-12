60,000 students write NEET across Telangana

Students appearing for NEET 2021 being thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre in Hyderabad on Sunday. (P.Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: A total of 60,000 students from the state appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 202 centres in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Hayathnagar. The exam which began at 2 pm lasted till 5 pm. Students were allowed to wear masks and gloves and also to carry 50 ml of sanitiser bottles with them inside the exam hall.

According to the majority of candidates who appeared for the test, Physics and Biology papers were tough and they had to take longer to complete the answers. Compared to the last NEET exams, they said they faced challenges in answering the questions and it took a lot of time.

Time-management was another constraint for the students as many of them could not reach the centres in time due to Covid-19. Teachers at coaching centres said they faced many challenges as children were mostly attending online classes.

As there was an option of writing the test in regional language for the first time, Telugu was an option for students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has 202 exam cities and 3,855 centres across India. For the first time, there were two international exam cities Dubai and Kuwait. Students from the Middle East who used to come to India to take NEET exams can now avail of the option in their cities.