Girls outperform boys in TS EAMCET, TS ECET

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 12, 2022, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 2:54 pm IST
Parents of EAMCET top ranker Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy celebrate his feat. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: Girls fared better than boys in both streams of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) as well as the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), whose results were declared on Friday.

In the engineering stream, girls had a pass percentage of 82.33 while it was 79.2 for the boys. In the AM stream, the figures for girls and boys were 89.17 and 86.47, respectively. Candidates can check their results and download the rank cards from the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, a student of a private academy in Madhapur bagged the first rank in the engineering stream while Juturi Neha from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh was the top ranker in the AM stream.

In TS ECET, out of 22,001 candidates who appeared for the exam, 19,954 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.69. Girls (91.03) fared slightly better than boys (90.55).

A total of 80.41 per cent of the 1,56,860 candidates who appeared for EAMCET qualified in the engineering stream, while for the agriculture and medical (AM) stream, 80,575 candidates appeared and the qualifying percentage was 88.34. In both the streams combined, the overall pass percentage was 83.10.

Tags: eamcet, ts eamcet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


