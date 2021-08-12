 LIVE !  :  England captain Joe Root (left) and India captain Virat Kohli meet with the trophies prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE COVERAGE: India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Day 1
 
Jobs & Education 12 Aug 2021 Govt wants to bring ...
Jobs & Education

Govt wants to bring 15cr out-of-school children into education system, says Pradhan

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Pradhan said for the first time, the government has combined the edu and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)
 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the Central government wants to bring 15 crore out-of-school children into the education system.

Pradhan said for the first time, the government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods.

 

He was speaking at CII's virtual special plenary session on 'Job Creation and Entrepreneurship'.

"Today, 35 crore students are getting education in schools, but still, 15 crore children are out of the education system. We want to bring them into the education system," he said.

Further, the minister added, "For the first time, the Government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods."

Pradhan said new education, skilling and entrepreneurial ecosystems are evolving as a result of India's digitisation efforts. "During the pandemic, creation of digital content at a large scale ensured continuity of education and skilling," he pointed out.

 

Lauding the National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said it will play a major role in bridging the gap between education and skills, reaping demographic dividend, creating a robust education ecosystem and eventually facilitating economic growth.

""As we celebrate Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, we must work together to make our youth future-ready who will go on to play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I call upon the industry to contribute to this mission," he said.

...
Tags: dharmendra pradhan, education system, job creation, entrepreneurship
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs & Education

The plea also sought a direction to the MCC to conduct a separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021. (AFP Photo)

Counselling for NEET-MDS admissions will be held from Aug 20 to Oct 10: SC

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. (ANI Photo)

99.9 pc students passed Class 10 SSLC exams, says Karnataka Minister

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP plans to stop aiding private schools

Security guard K. Krishna, who opened the door of Journalism Department in the basement on July 12, said, “We found a seven-foot-long cobra with its hood open and ready to attack. We closed the door and called snack catchers. They captured the cobra.” — DC Image

Snakes threaten leaky Arts College in Osmania University



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Counselling for NEET-MDS admissions will be held from Aug 20 to Oct 10: SC

The plea also sought a direction to the MCC to conduct a separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021. (AFP Photo)

99.9 pc students passed Class 10 SSLC exams, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. (ANI Photo)

AP plans to stop aiding private schools

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Telangana govt. issues orders to fill 50K job vacancies

There are no state-level posts like Group-I now unlike in the past. This was done to ensure 95 per cent reservations for locals in government posts in all districts and zones. — Twitter

DC Impact: JNTUA ready to provide infrastructure for Microsoft Innovation Centre

Responding to a report published on these columns that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reacted positively to the request of setting up Microsoft centre in the district, the JNTUA vice chancellor expressed willingness for JNTUA to be part of the exclusive project. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->