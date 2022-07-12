  
Jobs & Education 12 Jul 2022 Social welfare stude ...
Jobs & Education

Social welfare students fly high in IIT-JEE mains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 7:21 am IST
581 students secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. (Representational Image)
 581 students secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: As many as 581 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. These students come from an economically poor background as parents work as daily wage labourers, masons, autorickshaw drivers, security guards and vegetable vendors.

SCDD minister Koppula Eshwar and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers.

While thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning funds for providing top-class coaching for IIT aspirants on par with the best corporate colleges, the secretary praised teachers for their devotion to fulfilling the aspirations of the underprivileged students.

“Every year, hundreds of students have been joining IITs/NITs and medical colleges with the support of the government. In 2021, as many as 142 students secured seats in the premier IITs and NITs and 239 in medical colleges, a sign of the transformation of the students coming from the marginalised communities in Telangana. The success stories of social welfare residential students in national level entrance exams stand as a testament to the fact that even the poorest of the poor students from rural villages can achieve their IIT dreams if the right opportunities and quality education is provided,” said Ronald Rose.

...
Tags: iit jee entrance, telangana social welfare residential institutions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges. (Representational image)

Allocate seats to displaced medicos: HC

Many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive for holidays. (Representational AP Photo)

Defying holiday orders, pvt schools run classes

Toppers suggest JEE aspirants to read the NCERT textbook thoroughly for preparation. (Representational Image/PTI)

JEE toppers vouch for NCERT books

Harvard University — By arrangement

Andhra Pradesh issues new guidelines to study abroad



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Defying holiday orders, pvt schools run classes

Many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive for holidays. (Representational AP Photo)

Allocate seats to displaced medicos: HC

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges. (Representational image)

JEE toppers vouch for NCERT books

Toppers suggest JEE aspirants to read the NCERT textbook thoroughly for preparation. (Representational Image/PTI)

JEE toppers from TS score 100 percentile

The second session of the JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 21 to 30. — Representational image/DC

APPSC releases 2018 Group-1 results

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang and commission members address a media conference before the 2018 Group-1 results in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->