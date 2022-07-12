Social welfare students fly high in IIT-JEE mains

Hyderabad: As many as 581 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. These students come from an economically poor background as parents work as daily wage labourers, masons, autorickshaw drivers, security guards and vegetable vendors.

SCDD minister Koppula Eshwar and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers.

While thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning funds for providing top-class coaching for IIT aspirants on par with the best corporate colleges, the secretary praised teachers for their devotion to fulfilling the aspirations of the underprivileged students.

“Every year, hundreds of students have been joining IITs/NITs and medical colleges with the support of the government. In 2021, as many as 142 students secured seats in the premier IITs and NITs and 239 in medical colleges, a sign of the transformation of the students coming from the marginalised communities in Telangana. The success stories of social welfare residential students in national level entrance exams stand as a testament to the fact that even the poorest of the poor students from rural villages can achieve their IIT dreams if the right opportunities and quality education is provided,” said Ronald Rose.