JEE toppers from TS score 100 percentile

Hyderabad: Four Telangana students secured a perfect score of 100 NTA in Paper-I of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 , making Telangana the state with the highest percentage of top scorers. The JEE Main results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Apart from the four candidates from Telangana, 10 candidates from other states secured a perfect score of 100 percentile, as per the list released by the NTA. The four students from Telangana, include VVS Jasti Yashwanth, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay, and Dheeraj Kurukunda.

Andhra Pradesh fared second best, with three candidates getting the perfect score. Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh were among the other seven states with one topper each. Around 7.69 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams which were conducted at 588 centres, including 17 outside the country.

The second session of the JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 21 to 30.