Defying holiday orders, pvt schools run classes

Many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive for holidays. (Representational AP Photo)

HYDERABAD: Defying the government’s orders, many private engineering colleges in Hyderabad have declared holiday for only a single day on Monday, as opposed to the three-day holiday announced by the government due to heavy rains.

The state government had made the announcement owing to heavy rainfall across the state. However, many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive.

Meanwhile, private schools continued to conduct online classes even after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao declared holidays for three days in all educational institutions from July 11 to July 13 due to heavy rains.

A few schools are conducting online classes from 9 am to 4 pm, while others are conducting only classes for two to three hours.

Students, who are in a holiday mood, do not seem to be interested in online classes.

Due to constant power cuts, it is difficult for them to connect to online classes. Twinkle H., a Class XII student said, “It is difficult to understand difficult topics through online mode. After two years of online classes, none of the students wants to go online.”

Dhruv M., a Class X student said he and his friends were utilising the time by playing indoor and outdoor games together. Students of Class I to Class VII have holidays and students of Class VIII to Class X have five hours to six hours of online classes with 30 minutes break. "My sister and I share one phone. She attends important classes and I use the phone when it is available," he said.