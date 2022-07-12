  
Jobs & Education 12 Jul 2022 Allocate seats to di ...
Jobs & Education

Allocate seats to displaced medicos: HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jul 12, 2022, 3:23 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 7:08 am IST
A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges. (Representational image)
 A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In a sigh of relief to students studying postgraduate medical courses at MNR Medical College and Mahavir Medical College, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the National Medical Council (NMC) — which cancelled admissions in the two colleges — to relocate the affected students into other medical colleges in Telangana within four weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges.

The students moved HC after the medical council cancelled the admissions in the two colleges stating that the infrastructure and teaching facilities at these colleges did not meet specified norms.

In their petition, the students asked HC to relocate them to other colleges. Though the court sought details of relocation, there was no positive response from either the medical council, the Union government, the state government or KNR University for Health Sciences.

As 45 days passed the medical council’s decision, the counsel for the students Sama Sandeep Reddy on Monday explained the pitiful condition of the affected students and how they were being victimised without their fault. The counsel requested the bench to issue orders to relocate the students.

Considering the situation, the bench directed the medical council to take the assistance of the TS government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences to relocate the affected students to the existing government or private medical colleges within four weeks.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive for holidays. (Representational AP Photo)

Defying holiday orders, pvt schools run classes

Toppers suggest JEE aspirants to read the NCERT textbook thoroughly for preparation. (Representational Image/PTI)

JEE toppers vouch for NCERT books

581 students secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. (Representational Image)

Social welfare students fly high in IIT-JEE mains

Harvard University — By arrangement

Andhra Pradesh issues new guidelines to study abroad



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Defying holiday orders, pvt schools run classes

Many private colleges in Hyderabad have not followed the directive for holidays. (Representational AP Photo)

Social welfare students fly high in IIT-JEE mains

581 students secured marks above 40 percentile in IIT-JEE Mains, 2022 and 35 students secured above 90 percentile. (Representational Image)

JEE toppers vouch for NCERT books

Toppers suggest JEE aspirants to read the NCERT textbook thoroughly for preparation. (Representational Image/PTI)

JEE toppers from TS score 100 percentile

The second session of the JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 21 to 30. — Representational image/DC

APPSC releases 2018 Group-1 results

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang and commission members address a media conference before the 2018 Group-1 results in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->