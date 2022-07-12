Allocate seats to displaced medicos: HC

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In a sigh of relief to students studying postgraduate medical courses at MNR Medical College and Mahavir Medical College, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the National Medical Council (NMC) — which cancelled admissions in the two colleges — to relocate the affected students into other medical colleges in Telangana within four weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar has passed orders while disposing of the two petitions filed by the PG students of the two colleges.

The students moved HC after the medical council cancelled the admissions in the two colleges stating that the infrastructure and teaching facilities at these colleges did not meet specified norms.

In their petition, the students asked HC to relocate them to other colleges. Though the court sought details of relocation, there was no positive response from either the medical council, the Union government, the state government or KNR University for Health Sciences.

As 45 days passed the medical council’s decision, the counsel for the students Sama Sandeep Reddy on Monday explained the pitiful condition of the affected students and how they were being victimised without their fault. The counsel requested the bench to issue orders to relocate the students.

Considering the situation, the bench directed the medical council to take the assistance of the TS government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences to relocate the affected students to the existing government or private medical colleges within four weeks.