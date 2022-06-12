Jobs & Education 12 Jun 2022 Bilingual textbooks ...
Jobs & Education

Bilingual textbooks to be delayed by a month: Official

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jun 12, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2022, 6:58 am IST
As the government decided to introduce English medium in state-run schools, textbooks are being printed in English and Telugu
Bilingual textbooks will be available only to students studying from class II to class VIII. (Representational Image/ AP)
  Bilingual textbooks will be available only to students studying from class II to class VIII. (Representational Image/ AP)

Hyderabad: Out of 1.67 crore bilingual textbooks, only 40 lakhs have been dispatched even as schools are set to reopen. Officials claimed that remaining textbooks would be ready by June end. Bilingual textbooks will be available only to students studying from class II to class VIII.

As the government decided to introduce English medium in state-run schools, textbooks are being printed in English and Telugu. The English content is printed on the left and the Telugu version of the same will be printed on the right. Except for the first and second languages, all other subjects will have textbooks printed in bilingual format.

 

"All the 33 districts in the state will receive 100 per cent textbooks by July. A total of 40 lakhs textbooks have been dispatched and by June end, another 80 per cent of the students will get the textbooks," said S. Srinivasachary, director, textbooks.

He added that by July 15, all students in the state would have textbooks. “Books are sent to districts from where they will be sent to mandals and then to schools. The process got delayed as the printing costs increased and we had to get approval from the government,” he said.

 

Government teachers said that they would officially start teaching the syllabus for the upcoming academic year from July 1. The teachers who are going to schools since June 3 have prepared a bridge course for the students containing concepts from the previous year’s syllabus that are important for the upcoming academic year.

“We teachers have prepared a plan and for the month of June, our focus is to brush up important concepts through T-SAT programmes and we will also teach them the concepts in classes which will include a part of the new syllabus,” said R. Sharada, in-charge headmistress, of a government school in the city.

 

According to the school education department, many students have enrolled in various government schools in the city from private, Anganwadi schools and through direct admission through the Badi Bata programme. As of June 10, a total of 70,698 such students have been enrolled under the Badi Bata programme, of which 1,812 students are in Hyderabad. An official also said admissions would continue till September 31 for all classes.

...
Tags: telangana schools, bilingual textbooks
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

The examinations will be held online from August 6 to 31 and the release of the test key will be done on August 31. The results will be released on September 14. — Representational image/DC

TET notification released in Andhra Pradesh

Apart from a few elite schools, those who were in the school bus transport business bore the brunt of the Covid-19 lockdown. (Representational image/DC)

School bus operators in Telangana halt services

Representational picture (DC image)

Coaching for failed SSC students in AP, says minister

English medium students registered 77.55 per cent pass and Telugu medium limited it to 43.97 per cent pass. (Representational image/DC)

Corona hugely impacted SSC results in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Coaching for failed SSC students in AP, says minister

Representational picture (DC image)

TET notification released in Andhra Pradesh

The examinations will be held online from August 6 to 31 and the release of the test key will be done on August 31. The results will be released on September 14. — Representational image/DC

Corona hugely impacted SSC results in AP

English medium students registered 77.55 per cent pass and Telugu medium limited it to 43.97 per cent pass. (Representational image/DC)

GMC, VMC schools shine in AP SSC exams

In Vijayawada municipal corporation, students from 29 high schools appeared for the SSC exams in English medium. Out of the 2519 students, 1288 secured 49 per cent. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Twins score same marks in AP SSC exam

Swapna and Swathi with their mother Krishna Kumari (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->