Three students from Hyderabad among top 10 in JEE Advanced

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three students from Hyderabad were among top ten students in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, said to be among the toughest in the world. The results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday.

From the city, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy secured the second rank, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha the fourth rank and Dheeraj Kurukunda secured the eighth rank.  Few other students studying in Telangana made it in the top 100, where  Nandan Manjunath Immadisetty got the 12th rank, Sai Aditya 43, Akshath Reddy 44 and P. Sai Kamal got the 86th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) in the entrance exam.

Among the top 100 candidates, 29 are from IIT Bombay zone and IIT Madras each followed by 22 from IIT Delhi, 11 from IIT Roorkee, 6 from IIT Bhubaneswar, 2 from IIT Guwahati and one from IIT Kanpur zone.

A total of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 of whom 40,712 qualified including 6,516 girl students.

R.K. Shishir of IIT Bombay zone was the topper with 314 marks out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone was the top ranked girl student, ranked 16, with 277.

IIT-Bombay which conducted the exam said 1,24,914 male candidates had for the exam of whom 1,21,930 appeared and 34,196 qualified. Among girls 35,124 candidates registered for the exam of which 33,608 appeared and 6,516 qualified. A total of 1,443 persons with disability registered for the exams of whom 1,392 appeared and 375 qualified.

The maximum aggregate marks of 360 was divided to 180 marks each for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The mathematics, physics and chemistry papers each were for 120 marks, 60 for Paper 1 and 60 for Paper 2.

