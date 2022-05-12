Jobs & Education 11 May 2022 Graduates too opting ...
Jobs & Education

Graduates too opting for MGNREGS works in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A. RAVINDRA SESHU
Published May 12, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 1:00 am IST
About 6,500 of total 71,000 persons who have enrolled for MGNREGS works in the district are graduates
On an average, 147 persons from each village are opting for MGNREGS works. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
KOTHAGUDEM: This year, there are many graduates among those who have opted for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. About 6,500 of total 71,000 persons who have enrolled for MGNREGS works in the district are graduates. They are attending to works in mandals of Chandrugonda, Julurpad, Mulakalapalli, Yellandu, Gundala, Tekulapalli, Burgampahad, Aswapuram and Manuguru in Bhadradri district. The reason they have taken up these jobs is to make payments for their coaching classes, assist the family or meet their personal needs.

Incidentally, graduates maintain that they have no hesitation in taking up physical labour under MGNREGS. M. Manohar, an engineering graduate from Papakollu in Julurpad mandal, said, “I want to join a coaching centre in Hyderabad. I have joined the job scheme to get some money for paying the coaching centre.”

 

On an average, 147 persons from each village are opting for MGNREGS works. Among them, 15 are those who have passed 10th class. Many feel it is not below their dignity to do physical labour to earn some money. K. Sekhar, a social activist said, “Unemployment among graduates has increased. They prefer to earn some money through any job. They have no hesitation in picking up a crowbar and spade.

Instead of working in a supermarket or mall in towns, they feel it is better to do earthy work in their native place itself. There are many instances of many graduates doing farm work in their own fields.” This year, 71.000 people have opted to work under MGNREGS in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. This number was 50,500 last year.

 

Tags: mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme (mnregs)
Location: India, Telangana


