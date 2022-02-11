Several top schools in Hyderabad hike fees by 30 per cent

Some schools have compelled payment of fees by the 15th of every month, failing which would result in termination of all academic facilities. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Several prominent private schools in the city have hiked tuition fees by 30 per cent, adding to the woes of parents.

Many parents alleged that schools have been increasing Rs 10,000 rupees every year. Even though they reduced the fee during the Covid-19 second wave, the fee has gradually been brought back to the previous level. Some schools have compelled payment of fees by the 15th of every month, failing which would result in termination of all academic facilities.

"According to prescribed rules, no school can hike fees and charge only tuition fees. But a few prominent schools have collected 100 per cent of the fee but showed the board that only 40% of the fees was collected as tuition fee," said Sujata Borde, president of Indian Parents Association.

G.O. Rt. No 46 issued on April 21, 2020 directs schools against increasing fees for the academic year 2020-21. Schools were urged to collect only the monthly tuition fee. Non-compliance of the instructions would result in cancellation of school recognition, the order said.

Another parent said that there has been an irrational increase in the fee despite pleas by parents against the move.

"Over 1,500 students have withdrawn from schools, because they did not follow government orders and kept on increasing fees even during lockdown. The parents were forced to pay the full fees for class ten students in spite of the government asking them to collect only the examination fee.'' said Sabina.

Meanwhile, principals of private and international schools state that their expenditures have increased even as revenues fell as extra supplies for online education had to be arranged.

"Basic training has to be provided for teachers and we had to buy material required to abide by Covid protocols and salaries to teachers have gone over the roof. Thousands of schools have not survived as they were unable to afford it. Parents need to understand our plight," said the principal of an international school. “There was no help from the government in any manner. It did not even reduce property,” he concluded.