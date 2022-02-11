Jobs & Education 11 Feb 2022 Andhra Pradesh govt ...
Andhra Pradesh govt releases SSC, Intermediate exam schedule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh stated that exams will be conducted in compliance with the Coronavirus guidelines
According to orders, Intermediate exams will start on April 8 for first year Intermediate and on April 9 for second year Intermediate students. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 According to orders, Intermediate exams will start on April 8 for first year Intermediate and on April 9 for second year Intermediate students. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Vijayawada: AP government released SSC and Intermediate examinations schedule on Thursday. The Class X exams will be held from May 2 to 13 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The Intermediate exams will be conducted from April 8 to 28, from 9 am to 12 noon. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the absence of exams due to Covid-19 crisis and as the pandemic infections were gradually decreasing, the government decided to conduct SSC and Intermediate public exams this year. Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh already made it clear that it is necessary to take exam for the future of the students. The minister stated that exams will be conducted in compliance with the Coronavirus guidelines.

According to orders, Intermediate exams will start on April 8 for first year Intermediate and on April 9 for second year Intermediate students.

 

First year Intermediate exams schedule from 9 am to 12 noon:

8 April: Second language paper-1.

11 April: English paper-1.

13 April:  Mathematics paper-1 A, Botany paper-1 and Civics paper-1.

18 April: Mathematics paper-1 B, Zoology paper-1 and History paper-1.

20 April: Physics paper-1 and Economics paper-1.

22 April: Chemistry paper-1, Commerce paper-1, Sociology paper-1 and fine arts/music paper-1.

25 April: Public administration paper-1, Logic paper-1, Bridge course mathematics paper-1 (for BPC students).

27 April: Modern language paper-1 and Geography paper-1.

 

Second year Intermediate exams schedule from 9 am to 12 noon:

9 April: Second language paper-2.

12 April: English paper-2.

16 April:  Mathematics paper-2 A, Botany paper-2 and Civics paper-2.

19 April: Mathematics paper-2 B, Zoology paper-2 and History paper-2.

21 April: Physics paper-2 and Economics paper-2.

23 April: Chemistry paper-2, Commerce paper-2, Sociology paper-2 and fine arts/music paper-2.

26 April: Public administration paper-2, Logic paper-2, Bridge course mathematics paper-2 (for BPC students).

28 April: Modern language paper-2 and Geography paper-2.

 

The Ethics and Human Values examination is proposed to be conducted on 7 March from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education examination will be held on March 9 from 10 to 1 pm and practical examinations will be conducted from 11to 31 March from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day including Sundays.

SSC exams timetable 2 to 13 May:

2 May: First language paper1 (group-A) and First language paper-1 (composite course) 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

4 May: Second language   9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

5 May:   English     9.30 am to 12.45 pm.   

 

7 May: Mathematics   9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

9 May: Physical Science   9.30 am to 12.15 pm.

10 May: Biological Science   9.30 am to 12.15 pm.

11 May:  Social Studies    9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

12 May:   First language paper-2 (composite course) and OSCC main language paper-1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)   9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

13 May:  OSCC main language paper-1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)   9.30 am to 12.45 pm and SSC Vocational Course (theory)   9.30 am to 11.30 am.

 

Horoscope 11 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Practical examinations for general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8 from 9am to 12 pm. (PTI Photo)

Intermediate exams in Telangana to commence on March 23

The purpose of the reading campaign is to connect students back to studies and besides developing a reading habit in them. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Campaign to promote reading habit takes off in schools

Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 (Representational image: ANI)

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

A group of students poses with an ‘I Love ISB’ sign. (Photo: By arrangement)

Average pay package of ISB graduates now Rs 34 Lakh



