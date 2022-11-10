AP plays key role in Indo-U.S. relations: Frankie Sturm

Vishakapatnam: Andhra Pradesh plays a significant role in the strategic partnership between the United States and India, underlined Frankie Sturm, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalism students from different colleges at the American Corner on premises of Andhra University, Sturm, who is on a three-day visit of Visakhapatnam, explained how the U.S.-India strategic partnership is founded on commitment to democracy, shared values and importance of fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S. official underlined how the consulate worked with Andhra University to open the American Corner, which helps organise cultural, educational and exchange programmes in Visakhapatnam.

Sturm answered students’ questions about news media in the United States. He described how students can reach out to the U.S.-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad to learn more about studying in the United States. He distributed certificates to students who attended a workshop on "Countering Disinformation" last August.

Prof. D.V.R. Murthy, Head of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University, thanked the U.S. Consulate official for his visit. He advised students to make use of the facilities at American Corner, which can help them in shaping their careers.