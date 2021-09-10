Hyderabad teacher shortlisted for Global Teacher prize 2021

The next round in the award category will be for the Top 10, and Musunuri is looking forward to see how her contributions are taken into account. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Meghana Musunuri, a teacher of Social Studies, English and Maths in the city has made it to the Top-50 Shortlist for this year's $1million Global Teacher prize. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Satyam Mishra, a mathematics teacher from Bhagalpur in Bihar, is the second teacher from India in the shortlist. Organised by the Gulf-based Varkey Foundation in partnership with Unesco, the prize attracted over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries.

“It is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence,” said Sunny Varkey, founder of the foundation.

Musunuri, the second Indian teacher on the 2021 shortlist, is described as an education futurist, philanthropist and a passionate entrepreneur as the founder and chairperson of Fountainhead Global School & Junior College in Miyapur.

Musunuri went through different round of interviews and her work was reviewed not only in the education sector but also outside school and college.

Aspects as to how her influence worked in the neighbourhood in terms of environment and climate change issues were also taken into account.

Musunuri says, "I am super happy. Teacher's recognition at the global level is like giving a Nobel Prize for them."

The next round in the award category will be for the Top 10, and Musunuri is looking forward to see how her contributions are taken into account.