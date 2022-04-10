Vellore Institute of Technology improves QS rank to 9th

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has improved its ranking compared to last year in the recently published QS World University Ranking by Subject 2022. QS ranks global universities every year in five broad subject areas -- arts & humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences and social sciences and management.

VIT moved up 55 positions this year compared to last year in engineering and technology. This has made VIT the ninth best institution in India on QS rankings and 346th best in the world in the sector, VIT said in a statement.

Seven subjects of VIT are on the list published by QS this year, the institute said. It is ranked eighth in Computer Science and Information Systems (CSIS) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE). In CSIS and Mechanical Engineering it had moved up 50 positions as compared to last year.

The QS World University Rankings by subject are compiled every year to help prospective students identify leading universities in a particular subject.