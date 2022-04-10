Jobs & Education 10 Apr 2022 Vellore Institute of ...
Jobs & Education

Vellore Institute of Technology improves QS rank to 9th

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 8:53 am IST
VIT moved up 55 positions this year compared to last year in engineering and technology
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).
 Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has improved its ranking compared to last year in the recently published QS World University Ranking by Subject 2022. QS ranks global universities every year in five broad subject areas -- arts & humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences and social sciences and management.

VIT moved up 55 positions this year compared to last year in engineering and technology. This has made VIT the ninth best institution in India on QS rankings and 346th best in the world in the sector, VIT said in a statement.

 

Seven subjects of VIT are on the list published by QS this year, the institute said. It is ranked eighth in Computer Science and Information Systems (CSIS) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE). In CSIS and Mechanical Engineering it had moved up 50 positions as compared to last year.

The QS World University Rankings by subject are compiled every year to help prospective students identify leading universities in a particular subject.

...
Tags: vellore institute of technology (vit) university, qs world university rankings, engineering and technology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

Founder and executive chairman, Cyient, Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said if Atmanirbhar Bharat had to become a reality, there was a need to push research & development in institutes. — (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Senior officials flag major issues in higher education

Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy — DC file image

Duration of SSC exams extended by half-an-hour

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday claimed that the occupancy at offices, currently around 15 per cent, would be around 40 per cent by June-end. (Bloomberg)

IT firms in Hyderabad keen on staff returning to office

A source at the institute said the reason for the move was the fact that for quite some years, no student had been enrolling in pre-clinical courses in the college. — Representational image/DC

With no takers, medical colleges in TS start offering MD courses for free



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Senior officials flag major issues in higher education

Founder and executive chairman, Cyient, Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said if Atmanirbhar Bharat had to become a reality, there was a need to push research & development in institutes. — (Photo: PTI/Representational)

IT firms in Hyderabad keen on staff returning to office

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday claimed that the occupancy at offices, currently around 15 per cent, would be around 40 per cent by June-end. (Bloomberg)

Duration of SSC exams extended by half-an-hour

Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy — DC file image

With no takers, medical colleges in TS start offering MD courses for free

A source at the institute said the reason for the move was the fact that for quite some years, no student had been enrolling in pre-clinical courses in the college. — Representational image/DC

Number of Indian students in US rose by 12%, from China dropped by 8%

In its annual report released on Wednesday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact international student enrolment in the United States in 2021. (PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->