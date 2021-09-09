Jobs & Education 09 Sep 2021 IIT Madras ranked be ...
Jobs & Education

IIT Madras ranked best institution in India, IISc Bengaluru 2nd in NRIF ranking

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 2:30 pm IST
Eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country
 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. (DC File Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranked the best among research institutions, according to the Ministry of Education's NIRF ranking announced on Thursday.

In the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.

 

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.

As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

...
