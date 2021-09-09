Jobs & Education 09 Sep 2021 Candidates who opted ...
Jobs & Education

Candidates who opted-out of CA exam in July will not lose any opportunity: ICAI to SC

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
The apex court was hearing an application seeking a direction to the ICAI to conduct back up examination for opt-out candidates
In its June 30 order, the top court had said a candidate shall be entitled to exercise the option of opting-out of the exam. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In its June 30 order, the top court had said a candidate shall be entitled to exercise the option of opting-out of the exam. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Candidates who opted-out of the CA exam conducted in July because of COVID-19 related difficulties will not lose any opportunity, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The apex court, which was hearing an application seeking a direction to the ICAI to conduct back up examination for opt-out candidates, asked the applicants to make a representation on this to the institute.

 

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was told by ICAI's counsel that an appropriate decision will be taken on the representation within two weeks.

Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the institute, told the bench that there will be no loss of opportunity to candidates who had opted-out from the July exam as per the top court order.

In July itself, we had said those candidates who have opted-out pursuant to your lordships' leave, will have their back up in November 2021 along with the main cycle. It will not be treated as an attempt and they will not lose any benefits. They will get the benefit of the same old syllabus, Srinivasan told the bench, which also comprised Justices Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar.

 

In its June 30 order, the top court had said a candidate shall be entitled to exercise the option of opting-out of the exam if he or she or any family member has suffered COVID-19 in the recent past and the fact is certified by a registered medical practitioner.

That will not be considered as an attempt in the examination as such and the candidate will be permitted to appear in the back up examination, to be conducted for the old as well as the new syllabus, subject to conducive situation prevailing at the relevant time, the court had said.

 

During the hearing on Thursday, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the applicants, referred to the June 30 order about back up examination and said those who had opted-out would essentially lose one attempt.

They (ICAI) should be directed to hold a back up examination instead of saying that you appear in the regular exam cycle, Bhushan said, adding that from next year the syllabus will be new.

Let me assuage the apprehensions of my friend. There will be no loss of opportunity to people who had opted-out, Srinivasan said.

On the issue of holding back up exam, he said there were logistical problems last year and the institute needs about five to six months to prepare for examination.

 

The bench told Srinivasan that these candidates can appear in the November examination but asked whether it was possible to conduct one more examination under the old syllabus.

Srinivasan assured the bench that no candidate will lose his or her opportunity.

The bench said for the time being, it is not disturbing the examination cycle and the ICAI can take appropriate decision on the representation to be filed by the applicants.

You make representation. The institute is very open to all suggestions, the bench told Bhushan.

Bhushan said the institute should consider having back-up examination even if they have it after November.

 

The bench observed it will not force them to have back-up examination as the ICAI has given up this idea due to its experience.

We don't wish to continue this petition in view of the stand taken by the institute that all aspects brought to the notice of the institute will be taken into account and appropriate decision which is in the best interest of the candidates will be take provided the same is consistent with the policy and extant rules, the bench said in its order.

The bench permitted the applicants to make representation to the ICAI.

 

In its June 30 order, the apex court had made clear that a candidate need not produce RT-PCR test if medical certificate issued by registered medical practitioners for his family members is produced along with request for opting out of the July examination.

...
Tags: institute of chartered accountants of india, icai ca exam, icai ca exam july 2021
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs & Education

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. (DC File Image)

IIT Madras ranked best institution in India, IISc Bengaluru 2nd in NRIF ranking

The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass. (Representational Image/DC)

AP releases EAPCET-2021 results, 80.62 per cent pass

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

NEP 2020 a visionary document, says Venkaiah Naidu

The SOP also called on school managements to train students as ‘Covid safety ambassadors’ to spread awareness among their parents and families about Covid appropriate behaviour. Representational Image. (AFP)

TS issues SOPs for conduct of offline classes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

IIT Madras ranked best institution in India, IISc Bengaluru 2nd in NRIF ranking

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. (DC File Image)

AP releases EAPCET-2021 results, 80.62 per cent pass

The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass. (Representational Image/DC)

NEP 2020 a visionary document, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled from Sept 12

The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->