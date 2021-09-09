AP releases EAPCET-2021 results, 80.62 per cent pass

The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass. (Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released the EAPCET-2021 (EAMCET) results in which 80.62 per cent have qualified the entrance test. The results can be downloaded along with their rank cards from Thursday.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the results for the Engineering stream at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. He announced the top ten ranks. Boys secured all these ranks.

Koyi Sree Nikhil from Anantapur district secured first rank, Varada Mahanth Naidu from Srikakulam the second rank, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from YSR Kadapa and Savaram Divakar Sai from Vizianagaram jointly won the fourth rank.

Telangana state EAMCET 2021 topper Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari district secured the ninth rank.

The other rank-holders were Nelluru Mourya Reddy from Nellore at the fifth, Kakunuri Shashank Reddy from Prakasam the sixth, Midathana Pranay from Vizianagaram the seventh, Suravarapu Harshavarma from Krishna the eighth, Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari the ninth and Orugani Tejo Bivas from Chittoor the tenth rank.

The engineering stream examination was held from August 19 to 25. A total of 1,76,586 candidates had registered for the exam. The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass.

Of the qualified 1,34,205 candidates 79,221 were male and 54,984 female.

The qualifying percentage of candidates was less compared to the previous year. During the 2020-21 EAMCET, 1,33,066 candidates qualified with 84.78 per cent.

The minister said the results of AP EAPCET were declared in 14 days, which was a new record. The government would implement the Rule of Reservation in filling EAPCET admissions. In the past, the management quota and NRI quota seats in private universities gave an impression that seats can be purchased as commodities in the market without taking merit into consideration and without transparency.

From the current year, 70 per cent seats will be filled through AP EAPCET. Out of the remaining 30 per cent seats, 15 per cent will be filled by following the Rule of Reservation and the remaining 15 per cent under the NRI quota.

The minister said 89 per cent of the parents have reimbursed the fee amounts to the colleges till date. This would be informed to the court and a review petition will be filed in the high court in this regard.

AP higher education regulatory and conitoring commission headed by Justice V Eswaraiah, higher education department principal secretary Satishchandra, AP state council for higher education chairman Prof Hemachandra and other officials were present.

RESPONSE:

Eighth ranker in EAPCET 2021 Suravarapu Harsha Varma from Vijayawada expressed delight at securing eighth rank. He pursued intermediate education at Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions. He said good planning and hard work paid off in securing the top rank. He is preparing for JEE Mains and would pursue further education in Computer Science at IIT Mumbai.