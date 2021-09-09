Jobs & Education 09 Sep 2021 AP releases EAPCET-2 ...
Jobs & Education

AP releases EAPCET-2021 results, 80.62 per cent pass

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:18 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:18 am IST
The results can be downloaded along with their rank cards from Thursday
The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass. (Representational Image/DC)
 The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass. (Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released the EAPCET-2021 (EAMCET) results in which 80.62 per cent have qualified the entrance test. The results can be downloaded along with their rank cards from Thursday.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the results for the Engineering stream at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. He announced the top ten ranks. Boys secured all these ranks.

 

Koyi Sree Nikhil from Anantapur district secured first rank, Varada Mahanth Naidu from Srikakulam the second rank, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from YSR Kadapa and Savaram Divakar Sai from Vizianagaram jointly won the fourth rank.

Telangana state EAMCET 2021 topper Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari district secured the ninth rank.

The other rank-holders were Nelluru Mourya Reddy from Nellore at the fifth, Kakunuri Shashank Reddy from Prakasam the sixth, Midathana Pranay from Vizianagaram the seventh, Suravarapu Harshavarma from Krishna the eighth, Satti Karthikeya from West Godavari the ninth and Orugani Tejo Bivas from Chittoor the tenth rank.

 

The engineering stream examination was held from August 19 to 25. A total of 1,76,586 candidates had registered for the exam. The candidates who appeared for the exam numbered 1,66,460 while 1,34,205 students qualified in the examination, with 80.62 per cent pass.

Of the qualified 1,34,205 candidates 79,221 were male and 54,984 female.

The qualifying percentage of candidates was less compared to the previous year. During the 2020-21 EAMCET, 1,33,066 candidates qualified with 84.78 per cent.

The minister said the results of AP EAPCET were declared in 14 days, which was a new record. The government would implement the Rule of Reservation in filling EAPCET admissions. In the past, the management quota and NRI quota seats in private universities gave an impression that seats can be purchased as commodities in the market without taking merit into consideration and without transparency.

 

From the current year, 70 per cent seats will be filled through AP EAPCET. Out of the remaining 30 per cent seats, 15 per cent will be filled by following the Rule of Reservation and the remaining 15 per cent under the NRI quota.

The minister said 89 per cent of the parents have reimbursed the fee amounts to the colleges till date. This would be informed to the court and a review petition will be filed in the high court in this regard.

AP higher education regulatory and conitoring commission headed by Justice V Eswaraiah, higher education department principal secretary Satishchandra, AP state council for higher education chairman Prof Hemachandra and other officials were present.

 

RESPONSE:

Eighth ranker in EAPCET 2021 Suravarapu Harsha Varma from Vijayawada expressed delight at securing eighth rank. He pursued intermediate education at Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions. He said good planning and hard work paid off in securing the top rank. He is preparing for JEE Mains and would pursue further education in Computer Science at IIT Mumbai.

 

...
Tags: eapcet, ap eamcet


Latest From Jobs & Education

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

NEP 2020 a visionary document, says Venkaiah Naidu

The SOP also called on school managements to train students as ‘Covid safety ambassadors’ to spread awareness among their parents and families about Covid appropriate behaviour. Representational Image. (AFP)

TS issues SOPs for conduct of offline classes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation. (PTI Photo)

SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled from Sept 12



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

NEP 2020 a visionary document, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launching key initiatives in education sector at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PTI)

SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled from Sept 12

The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation. (PTI Photo)

Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)

PMK demands more hostels for students, asks Tamil Nadu govt to ease norms

While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->