ICET-22 results released, rankers aim to join national institutions

Visakhapatnam: Some 88 per cent of the 42,496 candidates have qualified for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2022) as per the results declared by Andhra University (AU) on Monday.

Tirupati candidate Reddeppagari Khetan got the first rank, while Guntur's D. Poojith Vardhan got the second position and N. Vamsi Bharadwaj the third rank. Seventh ranker Hemanth was from Vizag city.

AU vice chancellor Prasad Reddy said, “SC and ST candidates qualified 100 per cent in the exam. The counseling date will be announced later. Boys outnumbered girls in the ICET.”

AU conducted the ICET on July 25 on behalf of the AP state council of higher education at 107 centers across 24 districts -- and also in Hyderabad for candidates from Osmania University.

A total of 49,157 candidates took part in the examination, of which 87.98 per cent males and 87.68 per cent females qualified. A total of 434 non-locals and 185 from Hyderabad, one Sikh and three Jains also qualified in the examination.

This examination forms the basis for admissions to MBA and MCA courses in state universities and their affiliated colleges.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, first ranker Khetan said, “My aim is to do MBA in any IIM. I am preparing for CAT in November.”’

Nalam Bhanu Supraja, the fourth ranker and top ranker in the women's category from Rajahmundry said, “I am also preparing for CAT and competitive exams for jobs in banking and other sectors. I want to see more of our Andhra students studying in national institutions.”

Seventh ranker Lakkoju Hemanth Kumar from Vizag, at MVP, said he passed Master of Mathematics on AU campus in 2022. He wanted to do dual PG, applied for ICET and got the top rank. He is native of Srikakulam, but settled in Vizag.

“I aim join the AU campus for an MCA course to achieve my goal of becoming a software engineer. My father is a private school teacher in Vizag,” Hemanth told DC.