1,183 govt schools, 30 colleges being renovated under Mana Badi Nadu Nedu in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: About 1,183 government schools and 30 junior colleges in the Chittoor district are being renovated on modern lines as part of the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu of the Andhra Pradesh government.

According to district collector Hari Narayanan, 1,533 schools in the district have been covered in the first phase, including schools of the municipalities and the municipal corporation. A total of 11,245 works were taken up at a cost of Rs 354 crore, of which works of Rs 320 crore have been completed.

As part of this, nine components like toilets, drinking water, electrification, major and minor civil works, furniture, English labs, painting of school premises with murals, solar systems, green chalk boards and construction of compound walls and painting them with pictures of cartoon characters and sports themes, were taken care of.

“The Mana Badi Nadu Nedu programme is a new chapter in the education sector that has brought revolutionary changes in government schools. Apart from rebuilding of infrastructure, students have received bags, books and uniforms. All these initiatives will ensure a good learning ambience for students,” the collector said.

He said that almost all the works taken up under the first phase have been accomplished. Now, efforts are on to complete Phase 2. Some 1,183 government schools and 30 junior colleges are getting a facelift in the second phase with a spend of 424.10 crore, of which Rs 75.01 crore has been utilized by now.

About 74 state-run schools in Chittoor assembly constituency are being transformed into vibrant and competitive institutions at a cost of Rs 25.86 crore. This is followed by similar efforts in G.D. Nellore covering 170 schools at a cost of Rs 50.99 crore, in Kuppam's 267 schools with Rs 10.1 crore, Nagari’s 90 schools at a cost of Rs 29.03 crore, Palamaner’s 292 schools with Rs 39.07 crore and Punganur’s 194 schools with Rs 62.79 crore.

Parents’ committees say parents are now eager to admit their children in government schools. “Our daughter Monika is studying 8th class in Khambarlapalli ZPH School. It is being developed with `62 lakh under phase 2. In the parents' committee, we decide on the kind of facilities needed for the school and works are taken up accordingly," said BR Rama Devi, parents’ committee chairman, Khambarlapalli ZP School.

She pointed out that government schools have spacious classrooms and playgrounds and a pleasant environment now. "Due to these factors, many parents are joining their wards in the state-run schools”, she added.