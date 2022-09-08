NEET UG results out: Four from TS in top 50

Telangana candidates also made it into the top all India 50, with Errabelly Sidharth Rao securing the all India 5th rank, with a score of 711 in the 99.9997166 percentile. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: A total of 9,93,069 candidates who took the NEET (UG) 2022 exam qualified, with 35,148 of the 59,296 candidates who appeared for the test from Telangana qualifying.

Telangana candidates also made it into the top all India 50, with Errabelly Sidharth Rao securing the all India 5th rank, with a score of 711 in the 99.9997166 percentile. Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha secured the 37th rank, with a score of 705 in the 99.9976198 percentile. Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy secured the 41st rank, with a score of 705 in the 99.9976198 percentile. Vurum Aadhithi secured the 50th rank, with a score of 700 in the 99.9943896 percentile.

Among the top 10 rank holders in PwD (male, persons with disabilities) category, Vasarla Jaswanth Sai secured a rank of 2,493 with 661 marks.

In the ST category, Telangana’s Mudavath Litesh Chouhan came first with an all-India rank of 400, followed by Gugulothu Shivani, who was second with an all-India rank of 715. In fifth place was Lavodya Brinda, with a rank of 1,374, followed by Anumeha Bhukya, who was sixth with a rank of 1,619.

In 2021, 50,392 candidates took the exam in Telangana, with 28,093 of them qualifying.

The NTA conducts the NEET (UG) with the approval of the ministry of health and family welfare and the ministry of education, in pursuance of the Supreme Court's direction.

This time around, 18,72,343 students took the exam at 3,570 centres across 497 cities, including 14 outside India. The exam was held on July 17.

Of those who qualified, 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and seven are transgender.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore, besides Dubai and Kuwait City.

A re-examination was conducted for affected candidates in Kollam, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Kushinagar, Bhind, Hoshangad, Begusarai and Thane.