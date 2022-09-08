  
Jobs & Education 08 Sep 2022 NEET UG results out: ...
Jobs & Education

NEET UG results out: Four from TS in top 50

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:38 am IST
Telangana candidates also made it into the top all India 50, with Errabelly Sidharth Rao securing the all India 5th rank, with a score of 711 in the 99.9997166 percentile. — Representational Image/DC
 Telangana candidates also made it into the top all India 50, with Errabelly Sidharth Rao securing the all India 5th rank, with a score of 711 in the 99.9997166 percentile. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: A total of 9,93,069 candidates who took the NEET (UG) 2022 exam qualified, with 35,148 of the 59,296 candidates who appeared for the test from Telangana qualifying.

Telangana candidates also made it into the top all India 50, with Errabelly Sidharth Rao securing the all India 5th rank, with a score of 711 in the 99.9997166 percentile. Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha secured the 37th rank, with a score of 705 in the 99.9976198 percentile. Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy secured the 41st rank, with a score of 705 in the 99.9976198 percentile. Vurum Aadhithi secured the 50th rank, with a score of 700 in the 99.9943896 percentile.

Among the top 10 rank holders in PwD (male, persons with disabilities) category, Vasarla Jaswanth Sai secured a rank of 2,493 with 661 marks.

In the ST category, Telangana’s Mudavath Litesh Chouhan came first with an all-India rank of 400, followed by Gugulothu Shivani, who was second with an all-India rank of 715. In fifth place was Lavodya Brinda, with a rank of 1,374, followed by Anumeha Bhukya, who was sixth with a rank of 1,619.

In 2021, 50,392 candidates took the exam in Telangana, with 28,093 of them qualifying.

The NTA conducts the NEET (UG) with the approval of the ministry of health and family welfare and the ministry of education, in pursuance of the Supreme Court's direction.

This time around, 18,72,343 students took the exam at 3,570 centres across 497 cities, including 14 outside India. The exam was held on July 17.

Of those who qualified, 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and seven are transgender.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore, besides Dubai and Kuwait City.

A re-examination was conducted for affected candidates in Kollam, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Kushinagar, Bhind, Hoshangad, Begusarai and Thane.

...
Tags: neet (ug) 2022
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Jobs & Education

News

Eapcet-22 qualified students to exercise web options for admission in engg colleges

An IIT-Hyderabad dies by jumping off a lodge where he was staying. (Image: DC)

IIT-Hyderabad student ends life by suicide

A file photo of a classroom in a school. (Representational image)

Cabinet approves Rs 27,360-cr to develop over 14,000 schools

A file photo of students attending entrance examinations. (Image: DC)

No plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test: Pradhan



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Eapcet-22 qualified students to exercise web options for admission in engg colleges

News

Cabinet approves Rs 27,360-cr to develop over 14,000 schools

A file photo of a classroom in a school. (Representational image)

No plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test: Pradhan

A file photo of students attending entrance examinations. (Image: DC)

IIT-Hyderabad student ends life by suicide

An IIT-Hyderabad dies by jumping off a lodge where he was staying. (Image: DC)

HC stays GST notices issued by Kaloji varsity

Care Nursing College and others approached the High Court against the ‘illegal’ demand as in the 25th meeting of GST Council (January 18, 2018) it was decided to recommend that services relating to admission to, or conduct of examination provided to all educational institutions, be exempt. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->