GMC, VMC schools shine in AP SSC exams

VIJAYAWADA: Students of municipal corporation schools in Vijayawada and Guntur showed better performance in the SSC 2022 results, compared to previous years.

The Guntur municipal corporation schools registered 58 per cent pass while the Vijayawada municipal corporation schools secured 49 per cent pass. As many as 1,373 students from 13 municipal high schools of the GMC attended the examinations.

GMC officials said 798 out of 1373 students passed with substantially high marks. Of the 798 students, 441 were girls. Sri Lakshmi, a student of Sri Borra Nageswararao municipal school in Israel Peta secured the first place among the municipal school pass students, by getting 580 marks. Pattabhipuram High School student Thanuja scored 576 marks and secured the second place. Musthaq, a student of Kottapeta Kasu Sayamma, scored 576 marks and Subbarao a student of Venugopal Nagar High School scored 568 marks.

Among the municipal schools, the Venugopal Nagar High School came first with 81 per cent pass, the Kottapeta Jalagam Rama Rao High School took the second place with 68 per cent pass and the Bharatpeta Municipal High School was at third place with 67 per cent pass.

In Vijayawada municipal corporation, students from 29 high schools appeared for the SSC exams in English medium. Out of the 2519 students, 1288 secured 49 per cent.

The pass percentage dropped in Telugu medium. Thirty-seven out of 156 students passed the exams with 23 per cent marks.

The pass percentage among Urdu medium students was excellent. Out of the total 53 students in this segment, 44 passed; an 83 per cent success rate. Four Urdu medium high schools in Vijayawada city achieved full pass.

Guntur mayor Manohar Naidu and GMC commissioner Keerthi congratulated the students and said municipal schools have the best facilities and teams of well-experienced teachers. Vijayawada mayor Bhagyalakshmi and VMC commissioner Pundkar congratulated the students.