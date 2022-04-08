Jobs & Education 08 Apr 2022 IT firms in Hyderaba ...
Jobs & Education

IT firms in Hyderabad keen on staff returning to office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Occupancy of hostels where IT employees stay also provides an indication of the number of employees returning to offices
The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday claimed that the occupancy at offices, currently around 15 per cent, would be around 40 per cent by June-end. (Bloomberg)
 The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday claimed that the occupancy at offices, currently around 15 per cent, would be around 40 per cent by June-end. (Bloomberg)

Hyderabad: Software enterprises in Hyderabad are bullish on getting employees back to offices now that the Covid cases are on a two-year-low across the country.

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday claimed that the occupancy at offices, currently around 15 per cent, would be around 40 per cent by June-end.

 

“There is a lot of traction of people returning to office,” said HYSEA president Bharani K Aroll. CEO, Raheja Mindspace, AP & Telangana, G. Shravan said the occupancy levels at IT offices had dropped with the Covid first wave, after which occupancy levels were at just five per cent for about 15 months.

 “Today the levels are close to 15 per cent. Firms too are now trying to get employees back to offices,” he said.

Shravan added that many offices had adopted certain practices keeping in mind the pandemic. At Mindspace IT park, for instance, all elevators are touch-free and thermal scanners have been installed at the entry points, he said.

 

Satyanarayana Mathala, president, Telangana facilities management council, said offices were now ready to accommodate 100 per cent of employees, with even cafeterias being operational. As regards transport facilities, he said that there was a shortage of drivers as most of them had returned to their native places during the pandemic. However, vendors are now trying to bring back those drivers asking them to re-join work.

Occupancy of hostels where IT employees stay also provides an indication of the number of employees returning to offices.

 

Mahender, treasurer of the IT Hostels Association, whose members provide accommodation to hundreds of employees in IT corridors, said, “If there is no new wave, we expect occupancy to rise to 50-60 per cent by June-July.”

He added that about 20 per cent of the 3,500 hostels in the city had shut down when the pandemic began, while about 30 per cent had gone through financial difficulties.

...
Tags: work from office
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

A source at the institute said the reason for the move was the fact that for quite some years, no student had been enrolling in pre-clinical courses in the college. — Representational image/DC

With no takers, medical colleges in TS start offering MD courses for free

In its annual report released on Wednesday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact international student enrolment in the United States in 2021. (PTI/Representational Image)

Number of Indian students in US rose by 12%, from China dropped by 8%

The BC welfare department has decided to offer stipend and free coaching to BC students appearing for TSPSC Group-1, 2, 3 and 4, police and other recruitment exams. (Representational Image/AFP)

Recruitment exams: BCs to get free coaching, stipend in Telangana

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University. (Image: https://jgu.edu.in/)

Jindal’s Law School ranks 70th globally, No. 1 in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

With no takers, medical colleges in TS start offering MD courses for free

A source at the institute said the reason for the move was the fact that for quite some years, no student had been enrolling in pre-clinical courses in the college. — Representational image/DC

Number of Indian students in US rose by 12%, from China dropped by 8%

In its annual report released on Wednesday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact international student enrolment in the United States in 2021. (PTI/Representational Image)

Recruitment exams: BCs to get free coaching, stipend in Telangana

The BC welfare department has decided to offer stipend and free coaching to BC students appearing for TSPSC Group-1, 2, 3 and 4, police and other recruitment exams. (Representational Image/AFP)

Jindal’s Law School ranks 70th globally, No. 1 in India

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University. (Image: https://jgu.edu.in/)

Visually impaired students in Hyderabad city left high and dry

Headmaster of the Malakpet school said there were additional admissions and there were cleaners for 75 students. These cleaners are appointed by NGOs and not the government. Study materials in Braille are given to students and no Braille kits are provided in those schools, he said. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->