Jobs & Education 07 Oct 2021 High Court suspends ...
Jobs & Education

High Court suspends JNTUH norms for new courses

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 8, 2021, 3:56 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 7:22 am IST
V. Ramchander Goud, standing counsel for JNTUH, contended that the state government is empowered under Section 20, Telangana Education Act
Senior advocare S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the colleges, said that the state government has no role and it is for the AICTE to decide the commencement of new courses and colleges across the entire country. (PTI)
 Senior advocare S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the colleges, said that the state government has no role and it is for the AICTE to decide the commencement of new courses and colleges across the entire country. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice A. Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, issued an interim order, suspending the regulations of the JNTU, which mandated that all educational institutions  a no-objetion certificate (NoC) from the state government for starting a new course in an existing college.

The bench was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by a group of 11 engineering colleges affiliated to JNTU, Hyderabad, including Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Keshav Memorial, CMR, VNR, Vardhaman and others. They challenged the affiliation regulations of JNTUH. These colleges were keen on starting courses like artificial intelligence and some submitted that they were ready to reduce the seats in other courses.

 

Senior advocare S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the colleges, said that the state government has no role and it is for the AICTE to decide the commencement of new courses and colleges across the entire country.

V. Ramchander Goud, standing counsel for JNTUH, contended that the state government is empowered under Section 20 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 to grant permission for establishment of educational institutions and opening new courses in existing institutions.

Government counsel said that all engineering courses are continuing in colleges and the government is directly or indirectly providing financial aid. So, an NoC must be required, he said.

 

The court did not go by the contentions of the JNTUH and directed it to give affiliation to these colleges, without seeking an NoC.

...
Tags: jntuh, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

The Apex Court urged the Centre and the National Board of Examinations to consider forcing the changes from next year only, after making adequate arrangements. (PTI)

PG NEET-SS: It seems medical education, regulation have become a business, says SC

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka CM focuses on need to start 'tech schools' to promote technical education

The HRC slapped a notice on Osmania University, stating, 'How can the principals without proper proceeding transfer these lecturers? (DC Image)'

OU contract staff defy transfer orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PG NEET-SS: It seems medical education, regulation have become a business, says SC

The Apex Court urged the Centre and the National Board of Examinations to consider forcing the changes from next year only, after making adequate arrangements. (PTI)

Karnataka CM focuses on need to start 'tech schools' to promote technical education

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

OU contract staff defy transfer orders

The HRC slapped a notice on Osmania University, stating, 'How can the principals without proper proceeding transfer these lecturers? (DC Image)'

Refresher courses to bridge learning gap among students in Telangana

Student's learning can be assessed when they attend school. Attendance percentage in schools, where all sections have started, is only about 40. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->