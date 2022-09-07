  
Jobs & Education 07 Sep 2022 IIT-Hyderabad studen ...
Jobs & Education

IIT-Hyderabad student ends life by suicide

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 6:13 pm IST
An IIT-Hyderabad dies by jumping off a lodge where he was staying. (Image: DC)
 An IIT-Hyderabad dies by jumping off a lodge where he was staying. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday at a lodge near the institute where he was staying, police said.

The student went to the terrace of the lodge where he has been staying temporarily, and jumped to death in the early hours of Wednesday, they added. He had completed BTech at the institute.

The death comes close on the heels of a suspected suicide of a second-year MTech student in the institute campus recently.

Police said the 23-year-old BTech student, a native of Rajasthan, had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town near IIT-Hyderabad, police said.
The reason for his extreme step was not known immediately. Police are awaiting the arrival of his parents.

Police said a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered following a complaint registered by the lodge staff.

Police had said on August 31, a 25-year-old MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room in the institute.

...
Tags: iiit-hyderabad, suicide death, rajasthan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

No let-up in cases of abetment to suicide of women and dowry deaths
India records highest-ever deaths due to suicides in 2021
Youth tries suicide at KCR meeting in Peddapalli

Latest From Jobs & Education

A file photo of a classroom in a school. (Representational image)

Cabinet approves Rs 27,360-cr to develop over 14,000 schools

A file photo of students attending entrance examinations. (Image: DC)

No plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test: Pradhan

Care Nursing College and others approached the High Court against the ‘illegal’ demand as in the 25th meeting of GST Council (January 18, 2018) it was decided to recommend that services relating to admission to, or conduct of examination provided to all educational institutions, be exempt. — Representational Image/DC

HC stays GST notices issued by Kaloji varsity

The benefit of gratuity to the teachers working in private schools came as a top court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bela M. Trivedi in a recent judgment found no flaws in the parliament in 2009 amending the PAG Act to bring in its ambit the teacher working in private educational institutions.(Photo: ANI)

SC reprieve to private school teachers



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Cabinet approves Rs 27,360-cr to develop over 14,000 schools

A file photo of a classroom in a school. (Representational image)

No plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test: Pradhan

A file photo of students attending entrance examinations. (Image: DC)

HC stays GST notices issued by Kaloji varsity

Care Nursing College and others approached the High Court against the ‘illegal’ demand as in the 25th meeting of GST Council (January 18, 2018) it was decided to recommend that services relating to admission to, or conduct of examination provided to all educational institutions, be exempt. — Representational Image/DC

SC reprieve to private school teachers

The benefit of gratuity to the teachers working in private schools came as a top court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bela M. Trivedi in a recent judgment found no flaws in the parliament in 2009 amending the PAG Act to bring in its ambit the teacher working in private educational institutions.(Photo: ANI)

No state govt school caters to autism spectrum disorder children in TS

A women and child activist, P.A. Devi said that the mothers are harassed, beaten up and blamed for their child's disability. Sometimes when the mother delivers two children who are both disabled, the mother is also abandoned, said Devi.(Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->