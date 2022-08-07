  
Nod for eight new medical colleges in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 1:47 am IST
The government sanctioned the colleges and upgrading of attached general hospitals in all districts with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats each, at estimated costs ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 235 crore. (Image via ANI)
Hyderabad: The health department on Saturday accorded administrative sanction (vide GO Nos. 92-99) for establishment of eight medical colleges in the state.

They will come up in Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komarambheem Asifabad and Jangaon districts.

The government sanctioned the colleges and upgrading of attached general hospitals in all districts with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats each, at estimated costs ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 235 crore.

Hospitals attached to the medical colleges were transferred from the administrative control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to the director of medical education (DME).

The government medical college at Nagarkurnool has been provisionally approved for an intake of 150 MBBS students for the 2022-23. The letter was sent by the medical assessment & rating board (MARB) under the National Medical Commission.

After reviewing the information submitted by the assessor, MARB has decided to obtain an undertaking for the issue of letter of permission for starting the college.

Tags: telangana medical colleges
Location: India, Telangana


