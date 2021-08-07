Jobs & Education 07 Aug 2021 AP releases SSC resu ...
Jobs & Education

AP releases SSC results with grades for years 2020 and 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2021, 1:07 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 2:14 am IST
The high- level Chayaratan committee has looked into all the related issues and made recommendations for giving grades
Grades were divided on the basis of formative and summative assessments. No student would be harmed by the allocation of grades. — PTI
VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Adimulapu Suresh released the Class 10 SSC results for years 2020 and 2021 with grades on Friday.

The results are placed on website www.bse.ap.gov.in and the details of student grades can be found by selecting the district, zone, school, student name and date of birth.

 

The minister said the grades were released for March 2020 and June 2021 based on the competence of the students subject-wise.

A high-level committee has been set up to give grades. The high- level Chayaratan committee has looked into all the related issues and made recommendations. Talented students suffer by not conducting the examinations. Parents were asked to give grades.

He explained that the grades were divided on the basis of formative and summative assessments. No student would be harmed by the allocation of grades, he stressed.

 

Minister Suresh said 6.37 lakh students have passed as per the 2020 results, while 6.26 lakh passed vis-à-vis the 2021 results. The SSC examinations were not conducted for the second consecutive year due to the sway of the Covid19 pandemic.

Education department principal secretary Rajasekhar, state commissioner Veerabhadrudu, government examinations director Subba Reddy, and SCERT director Pratap Reddy were among the officials present.

...
Tags: class 10 ssc results for 2020 2021, www.bse.ap.gov.in, ssc students grades, chayaratan committee, formative summative assessments, ssc test not held covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


