Jobs & Education 07 May 2022 4.7 per cent absent ...
Jobs & Education

4.7 per cent absent on first day of Inter exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 7, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 7:39 am IST
While 4,64,756 students registered for the exams, only 4,42,546 were present on Friday
An invigilator checks intermediate students coming to write the exam at Sri Rama College at Kothapet in Hyderabad (P. Surendra/DC)
 An invigilator checks intermediate students coming to write the exam at Sri Rama College at Kothapet in Hyderabad (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: In what appears to be a matter of concern, a whopping 22,210 candidates were absent on the first day of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) that began on Friday.  While 4,64,756 students registered for the exams, only 4,42,546 were present on Friday. The rest of the candidates, 4.7 per cent of them, were absent.

According to the officials of Telangana Intermediate Board, last year only over 6 per cent of students were absent for the exams. The intermediate examinations are conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and will end on May 23.  The intermediate board exams for the first year students began on Friday and the second year students are writing the exams on Saturday.

 

As per norms, no student is permitted to enter the examination hall once the clock strikes 9 am. Students are allowed to enter the centre by 8.30 am. With over 22,000 being absent for the exam on the first day, officials do not have any information as to how many students were marked absent for coming late.

However, Dr P. Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Lecturers’ Association said over 100 students all over Telangana were unable to write the exam as they reached late. He added that the invigilators who were deployed at various examination centres claimed to have no proper facilities of drinking water and had poor ventilation. “The invigilators at various centres informed me that drinking water was not supplied to the students and approximately 60 to 70 per cent of classrooms do not even have proper fans that are in working condition. Students are having a tough time due to poor ventilation,” he said.

 

Students struggled to reach the examination centres due to low frequency of city RTC buses in certain routes.  “We have to leave very early because buses are not on time. We have to wait for a long time till our bus arrives. Also, not all buses drop us near the centre, so even if the bus is 10 minutes late, we have to run to the centre to avoid missing the exam,” said a student.

Students who are experiencing anxiety or other related concerns can call 18005999333 to speak with a counsellor. Over 60 calls are made per day by the students to psychologists as they are in fear of writing exams and are stressed over their performance due to online classes conducted throughout the year.

 

Students are also worried about time management as they have lost the habit of writing and are seeking advice from psychologists. A psychologist, Tina Sharma, said, “Students have been directly asked to download their hall tickets online which do not have their concerned college stamp. Students are worried that they would not be allowed to write the exam if there is no college stamp on the hall ticket. They are also complaining about poor ventilation as fans are not working in many centres.”

...
Tags: intermediate public examinations (ipe)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Adequate security had been ensured at the 736 police stations identified as the storage points to secure the question papers. A special officer had been appointed for every district, besides flying and sitting squads. — DC Image

IPE exams start in AP; vice principal suspended for using phone

His mistake was he did not check his hall ticket thoroughly before taking the examination. — Representational image/DC

Goof up in hall ticket costs 10th grader dear

minister K.T. Rama Rao said a training institute must be opened in the city to train and employ locals to work closer to their families. (DC)

KTR mulls training centre for local workforce

The chief supervisor and invigilator were suspended for negligence. (Representational Image/ DC)

Class IX boy ‘leaked’ SSC paper in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

KTR mulls training centre for local workforce

minister K.T. Rama Rao said a training institute must be opened in the city to train and employ locals to work closer to their families. (DC)

Goof up in hall ticket costs 10th grader dear

His mistake was he did not check his hall ticket thoroughly before taking the examination. — Representational image/DC

Class IX boy ‘leaked’ SSC paper in Andhra Pradesh

The chief supervisor and invigilator were suspended for negligence. (Representational Image/ DC)

SSC exams commence in Andhra Pradesh from today

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for batch 2022 in Andhra Pradesh started on Wednesday. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Schools in Hyderabad lack sports facility: Mayor

The summer camp is a great opportunity to meet gather at one place, bringing a healthy environment among the children which is need of the hour, the mayor (in picture) said. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->