BCs appearing for recruitment exams to get free coaching, stipend in Telangana

Hyderabad: Apart from giving stipend to BC candidates appearing for recruitment exams, the state government will also provide free coaching to around 1.25 lakh BC students.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has recently announced that the government will fill 80,039 posts in various departments through direct recruitment exams.

In this backdrop, the BC welfare department has decided to offer stipend and free coaching to BC students appearing for TSPSC Group-1, 2, 3 and 4, police and other recruitment exams.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, minister for BC welfare Gangula Kamalakar said that free coaching will be provided in all the 119 Assembly constituencies through BC Study Circles and BC Study Centres at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He said stipends will be given to students whose family's annual income is less than Rs five lakh. About 10,000 candidates appearing for Group-1 exams will be given six-month free training besides a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000.

For Group-2, SI recruitment exams, free coaching will be for three months and while the candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000.

Students will be selected for free coaching and stipend through an online entrance test to be held from 11 am on April 16. Results will be announced on the same day and coaching classes will begin from April 20 or 21.

There will be 75 per cent reservations for BCs, 10 per cent for SCs, four per cent for STs, five per cent for EBCs and minorities.

Principal secretary of BC welfare, Burra Venkatesham said that online registration for appearing in the entrance test began on Wednesday. Registrations will close at 10 am on April 16.

Candidates can register their names on https://studycircle.cgg.gov.in or https://mjpabcwreis.cgg.gov.in.