Intermediate exams in Telangana to commence on March 23

Hyderabad: TS Board of Intermediate Education has released a tentative time-table for the first and second-year examinations.

Omer Jaleel, secretary of the board, told Deccan Chronicle that model papers will be available in another 4-5 days and this year the syllabus is only 70%, both for written and practical exams. He also confirmed that there will be more choices in the question papers this time.

Practical examinations for general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8 from 9am to 12 pm.

The first year exams are scheduled to begin on April 20 with 2nd language Paper 1.

English paper 1 will be held on April 22; mathematics paper 1A, botany paper 1 and political science paper 1 (April 25); mathematics paper 1B, zoology paper 1, history paper 1 (April 27); physics paper 1, economics paper 1 (April 29); chemistry paper 1, commerce paper 1 (May 2); public administration paper 1, bridge course maths paper 1 (Bi.P.C) May 6); and modern language paper 1, geography paper 1 (May 9).

Second year exams will begin on April 21 with 2nd language paper 2, English paper 2 (April 23); mathematics paper 2A, botany paper 2, political sScience paper 2 (April 26); mathematics paper 2B, zoology paper 2, history paper 2 (April 28); physics paper 2, economics paper 2 (April 30); chemistry paper 2, commerce paper 2 (May 5); public administration paper 2, bridge course maths paper 2 (Bi.P.C) on May 7 while modern language paper 2 and geography paper 2 will be held on May 10. Ethics & human values and environmental education exams will be conducted on April 11 and 12, respectively.

The above dates are applicable to even vocational course examinations, although their time-table will be issued separately.