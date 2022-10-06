  
Jobs & Education

Africans love to study in Vizag: Togo Minister Wateba

Published Oct 6, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy felicitates Minister for Higher Education and Research, Govt. of Togo, West Africa, Prof N. Ihou Wateba during his visit to the AU Campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. — DC Image
 Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy felicitates Minister for Higher Education and Research, Govt. of Togo, West Africa, Prof N. Ihou Wateba during his visit to the AU Campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: The Union Government has chosen Andhra University (AU) from the Telugu states, among others, for a bilateral project for educational and employment cooperation between India and the west-African nation, Togo.

Togo's minister of education and research, Dr. Wateba, is currently on a 10-day tour till October 11, visiting 11 scheduled institutions including JNU-Delhi, IGNOU, Chandigarh University, AU-Vizag, VIT-Vellore, IIIT-Bangalore, the Infosys Campus, ISRO, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle at AU on Thursday, Wateba said he was exploring opportunities for collaboration with AU in areas like teaching, information technology, incubations, skill development and research.

A total of 840 students from 54 countries are studying on AU campus. About 565 of these are from Africa. Four among them are from Togo.

“We expect the number of Togolese students in Indian institutions to increase. Our youths love to study in India, especially AU in Vizag, because of its qualities of life, environment and education,” Wateba said.

The Government of Togo provides fellowships and scholarships for Togolese pursuing higher education in India. Approximately, the fees including hostel fee total Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh a year per student in AU-Vizag.

Indian Ambassador to Togo, Sanjiv Tandon, recently participated in the education fair held in Togo's capital Lome. The AU team also joined the embassy team to explain about education and research opportunities in Indian institutions, including AU, to sign an agreement with the Lome and Kara universities of Togo.

It was in response to the Indian Embassy's presence at the fair that the Togo minister Wateba and his team visited India.

