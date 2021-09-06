 BREAKING !  :  The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively. (AFP) Karnataka municipal poll results: BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 13
 
Jobs & Education 06 Sep 2021 SC refuses to defer ...
Jobs & Education

SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled from Sept 12

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 2:45 pm IST
Alam argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12
The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation. (PTI Photo)
 The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

 

The apex court said however that the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.

"The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold," the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners.

When Alam said that around 25,000 students will be appearing in either improvement or compartment examinations for class 12, the bench observed that only around one per cent candidates go for that.

 

Alam argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

"If you are to appear in multiple examinations, then you need to make choice," the bench said, adding, "You have to prioritise. You must also be conscious that any deferment is likely to clash with some other examination."

The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation.

It said deferment of exams might affect the next course and whole thing will be prolonged.

 

"It will be very unfair to reschedule the examination. NEET is a very large examination. It is not state-wise, it is a nation-wide exam," the bench said.

Alam told the court that around 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the NEET exam.

"We should now really redefine our scope of judicial review. Where do we go and to what extent," the bench observed, adding it do not want scores of students to suffer in any manner due to deferment of examination for which they have burnt midnight oil and prepared.

"The relief claimed in this petition is to quash a public notice of July 13 issued by the competent authority scheduling NEET UG 2021 examination on September 12. For the reasons canvassed by counsel for the petitioners, we are not impressed nor willing to show any indulgence to the petitioners or to allow them to invoke the remedy under Article 32 of the Constitution," the bench said.

 

The apex court was hearing a petition seeking deferment of the examination on the ground that several other exams are scheduled during the period.

Last year, the NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

In a first, the NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in July.

He had also said that a new exam centre for the NEET has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

 

...
Tags: national eligibility-cum-entrance test, neet ug 2021 exam date, supreme court of india, medical examination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs & Education

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)

Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities

While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

PMK demands more hostels for students, asks Tamil Nadu govt to ease norms

Speaking to reporters here, D K Shivakumar accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy, says Karnataka Congress

'We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,' Bommai told reporters. (DC file photo)

Govt has still not considered reopening classes 1-5: Karnataka CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)

PMK demands more hostels for students, asks Tamil Nadu govt to ease norms

While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy, says Karnataka Congress

Speaking to reporters here, D K Shivakumar accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

Govt has still not considered reopening classes 1-5: Karnataka CM

'We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,' Bommai told reporters. (DC file photo)

Withdraw decision to implement NEP: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->