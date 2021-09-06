Jobs & Education 06 Sep 2021 Delhi govt to fund e ...
Jobs & Education

Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:06 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 7:19 am IST
Sisodia appreciated the efforts made by the teachers for improving the quality of education in schools
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)
 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will fund the education of government school teachers who get selected in the world's top 100 universities for pursuing courses, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function where 122 teachers and principals were honoured with the State Teacher Award.

 

"In the last five years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the US. The courses for which our teachers went there were such courses which these universities had prepared for us," Sisodia said.

"All the best universities in the world are known for their own tailored courses. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities. That's why the Delhi government has decided today on Teachers' Day, that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world's 100 top ranked universities," the deputy chief minister said.

 

He said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this.

Sisodia appreciated the efforts made by the teachers for improving the quality of education in schools.

Noting that the education system has been badly affected due to the Covid pandemic, he said after the closure of schools, no one had any idea how to proceed with the teaching-learning process.

"But the teachers and principals of our schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to this situation in the face of difficulties. Our teachers delivered the message of 'Learning Never Stops', ensuring how to reach out to their students through new mediums and innovations, and continue their studies. Their efforts are really commendable," he added.

 

Sisodia said teachers have been the biggest contributor to nation building.

"Our teachers influence millions of lives everyday with their work. These teachers prepare our children who are the foundation of our nation. Today, the revolutionary changes that have come in the education system of Delhi are a result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi," he said.

Every year on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Delhi government honours the teachers with the State Teacher Award and expresses gratitude through a grand celebration.

 

This time, many changes have been made in the award.

Earlier, this award was given only in the academic field but this time many people belonging to other fields were felicitated.

This year, the number of awards has been increased from 103 to 122 as compared to last year.

Sisodia also released the first edition of the Education Department's e-magazine 'Nai Udaan'.

This year, the Delhi government has introduced the 'Face of DOE' (Directorate of Education) award and it was given to Raj Kumar, a music teacher who entered the Guinness Book of World Records, and Suman Arora, who had helped government school students crack IIT.

 

...
Tags: department of education, delhi government, manish sisodia, state teacher award, the deputy chief minister, department of education india, sisodia, covid pandemic, teaching-learning process india, team education of delhi, teachers' day 2021, nai udaan, face of doe, directorate of education, raj kumar, suman arora, education department's e-magazine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 06 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

PMK demands more hostels for students, asks Tamil Nadu govt to ease norms

Speaking to reporters here, D K Shivakumar accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy, says Karnataka Congress

'We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,' Bommai told reporters. (DC file photo)

Govt has still not considered reopening classes 1-5: Karnataka CM

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Withdraw decision to implement NEP: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

PMK demands more hostels for students, asks Tamil Nadu govt to ease norms

While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy, says Karnataka Congress

Speaking to reporters here, D K Shivakumar accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

Govt has still not considered reopening classes 1-5: Karnataka CM

'We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,' Bommai told reporters. (DC file photo)

Withdraw decision to implement NEP: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

SC puts interim stay on Kerala's decision to hold Class XI exams from Sept 6

The bench was hearing an appeal against the Kerala High court order refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->