Osmania University semester exams get underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 6, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2021, 12:54 am IST
All examination halls are sanitized periodically
All the required precautions and Covid protocol guidelines are in place across examination centres to safeguard students from the virus. Arts College, OU. (DC Image)
 All the required precautions and Covid protocol guidelines are in place across examination centres to safeguard students from the virus. Arts College, OU. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Osmania university’s first semester examinations for BA, B Com, BSc and other vocational courses, began on Thursday.

All the required precautions and Covid protocol guidelines are in place across examination centres to safeguard students from the virus. However, students moved around carelessly in the campus both before and after the exam.

 

Dr. Y. Krishna Mohan Naidu, director, Pragathi Mahavidyalaya at Hanuman Tekdi said “Around 700 students are taking the exams at our centre. Keeping the strength in mind, we have allotted 30 rooms exclusive for the exams. Thermal checking and hand sanitizing are compulsory. Around 33 invigilators will be monitoring the situation. All examination halls are sanitized periodically."

Psychologist Dr Mothukuri Ramchander said, “these students did not have proper interaction with the faculty nor were they able to build friendly interactions with fellow-students. They all will be in a confused state, which will make it difficult for them to write the examination. Some elders should accompany the students. It is best if students are not put under any kind of pressure.” 

 

