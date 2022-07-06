APPSC releases 2018 Group-1 results

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang and commission members address a media conference before the 2018 Group-1 results in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

Vijayawada: After four long years, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the results of Group-I examinations on Tuesday but this is subject to a final verdict from the AP High Court.

APPSC chairman Goutam Sawang released the results in the presence of other members here. He said seven out of the top 10 rankers were women.

Rani Sushmita hailing from Pitapuram in East Godavari secured the first rank, Srinivasulu Raju from Kothula Guttapalli of YSR district the second rank and V. Sanjana Sinha from Hyderabad the third rank.

The chairman said that APPSC had issued the notification for the Group-I main examination on December 31, 2018 to fill up 167 posts including 30 of deputy collectors and 28 of DSPs.

As many as 9,679 candidates appeared for the exam. After the conduct of digital evaluation of answer scripts, the results were declared. Some candidates approached the high court, and based on its direction, the evaluation of the answer scripts was done manually.

Out of the 325 candidates selected for the interview, 156 were women. A good number of candidates were from IIT, IIM, IIIT and other reputed institutions.

The chairman advised all the selected candidates to submit an undertaking that they would abide by the final verdict of the high court with regard to the postings issued either in person or by post by July 12.

He said the APPSC would soon issue fresh notifications for filling up 110 posts in Group-1 and 182 posts in Group-2.

Later in the day, the APPSC Group-1 results were uploaded on its website.