Girls in AP outshine boys in SSC exams; score 70.70 per cent

Vijayawada: Girls outshined boys by registering a pass percentage of 70.70 against boys’ 64.02 in the secondary school certificate examinations, the results of which were released on Monday. The overall pass percentage was 67.26.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana who released the results said 797 schools secured 100 per cent pass while no student passed in 71 schools. Of these, 49 schools were private and aided schools while the remaining were under government control.

Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage of 78.30 while Anantapur registered the lowest at 49.70 per cent.

Out of the 6,20,788 students registered for the exams, 6,15,908 appeared; the percentage of attendance put at 99.21. Students fared well in the third, second and first languages by registering pass percentage of 97.95, 97.03 and 91.73 respectively.

For subjects, they performed well in general science with a pass percentage of 82.18 followed by social studies at 81.43 and mathematics at 80.26. The district-wise pass percentages are Prakasam 78.30, Srikakulam 78.22, Vizianagaram 77.50, Chittoor 74.22, Visakhapatnam 73.11, Kadapa 71.03, Guntur 68.20, Nellore 66.56, East Godavari 65.83, Krishna 65.21, Kurnool 58.20, West Godavari 57.55 and Anantapur 49.70.

The Board of Secondary Education will conduct the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2022 from July 6 to 15. The failed candidates are advised to remit the exam fee between June 7 and 20 and with a late fee of

Rs 50 from June 21 up to a day before the concerned subject’s examination date.

Candidates who wish to apply for a Recounting of marks of their answer scripts may remit Rs 500 per subject through CFMS citizen challan on or before June 20. Those who wish to apply for ‘Reverification cum supply of photocopy of answer scripts’ may remit Rs 1,000 per subject on or before June 20.

Candidates who wish to apply for ‘Reverification cum supply of photocopy of the answer scripts’ of any subject need not apply for recounting.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana claimed credit for releasing the SSC results in a record space of 28 days this year -- against 31 days in 2019 and 2018 and even more in the previous years.

Admitting a dip in the pass percentage this year due to Covid19, he promised to provide special coaching to failed students so that they can more confidently appear for the advanced supplementary exams.

Referring to the malpractices during the SSC exams, the minister said 80 persons including government and private teachers were taken into custody by the police for questioning. They would be dealt with as per norms.

The minister hinted at bringing municipal schools under the purview of the school education department for better functioning and efficiency. He warned against any publicity in the media on SSC results by way of some institutions claiming special credit.