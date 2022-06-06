Andhra Pradesh SSC results announced, 67.26 per cent pass

Prakasam district stood first in achieving the highest pass percentage of 78.3 while Anantapur stood in the last position with 49.7% in the state. (DC)

Vijayawada: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of Secondary School Certificate examinations with the overall pass percentage of 67.26%.

Minister for education Botsa Satyanarayana said here on Monday that out of 6,15,900 students appeared for the examination, 4.14 lakh students passed out, registering the pass percentage of 67.26.

Girl students outshined the boys by registering the pass percentage of 70.70 while boys registered only 64.02%.

The minister announced that as many as 797 schools registered cent per cent pass percentage while 71 schools registered zero pass percentage with no student clearing the SSC examination.

The minister for school education announced conducting supplementary examination for students who failed to pass from July 6 to 15 and special coaching will be given to them from June 13 until they appear for the supplementary exams.

Students are asked to pay fee to appear for the supplementary examinations.

Prakasam district stood first in achieving the highest pass percentage of 78.3 while Anantapur stood in the last position with 49.7% in the state.