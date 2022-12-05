  
Jobs & Education 05 Dec 2022 KTR urges youths to ...
Jobs & Education

KTR urges youths to focus on securing govt jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 12:41 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday urged job aspirants to focus on securing government jobs, given a large number of vacancies notified recently. He stated that Telangana would be the only state to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs in a nine-year window.

In an open letter to job-seeking youths, Rama Rao said that the number of positions notified by the state government exceeded the number stated in the party’s manifesto.

The minister said that while the TRS promised 1 lakh jobs during the 2014 Assembly poll campaign, the government filled 1.35 lakh vacancies in the first term and the process of filling 90,000 government jobs was taken up on priority during the party’s second term.

Besides, the TS Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies had issued notification for 32,000 jobs so far, he said. Notifications for jobs in gurukul educational institutions would be issued soon, he said.

Rama Rao credited Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with fulfilling the promises made to Telangana locals, citing 95 per cent reservation in all government jobs as per the new Presidential Order. He said that age limits were also relaxed.

He said, “spirit of the Telangana movement has been realised with the new zonal system brought in by the Chief Minister”. He said that contractual positions in several departments were also regularised.

Rama Rao said that new methods were adopted by the TRS government to expedite recruitments, through decentralised recruitments, on the lines of the Police Recruitment Board, Gurukul Educational Institutions and other boards.

He told the aspirants that the recruitments were transparent. He said that interviews for Group-I jobs were scrapped to avoid discrimination.

The IT and MA&UD minister said that besides government jobs, the TRS government had helped create over 17 lakh job opportunities in the private sector through its robust start-up ecosystem and initiatives, such as T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub and TSIC.

He said that TRS public representatives were setting up coaching centres and providing resources to job-seekers, in their personal capacity. Government departments also provide training, while libraries were equipped with books and other facilities set up, he said.

Tags: telangana model, unemployment in india, industries minister kt rama rao, telangana state public service commission  (tspsc)
Location: India, Telangana


